BCB/ Ali’s Bakery Under-17 tournament…

Seven teams emerge triumphant

THE Berbice Cricket Board/ Ali’s Bakery Under-17 knockout tournament bowled off last Friday with several impressive performances.

The teams which advanced to the next round after claiming their respective wins were Achievers A, Cotton Tree, Rose Hall Canje, Albion A, Rose Hall Town Bakewell, Port Mourant and Upper Corentyne.

The Port Mourant team defeated Radha Krishna at the Port Mourant Ground last Friday. They had a 385-run lead with an an overall score of 485 runs for 6 off 50 overs. The standout players were Rampertab Ramnauth and Jhonathan Rampersaud who scored 195 runs and 115 runs respectively.

Meanwhile, Upper Corentyne defeated Albion B at the No 72 Ground with a 62-run lead and a total of 211 runs in 36 overs. Their scorers were Gibran Yacoob who scored 51, Kemraj Sukhwa who scored 24 runs and Aaroon Yacoob who scored 18 runs.

Achievers B/ Bush Lot United then lost to Cotton Tree at the Cotton Tree Ground with a score of 199 all out. Their top batsmen were Shoaib Gaffoor and Roshait Sarjoon with 28 runs each and Arif Bacchus with 22 runs. While their top bowlers were Tulsieram Ramchan with 5 for 13 and Shahadon Mohammed with 2 for 28.

RH Canje CC then defeated East Bank Blazers by 216 runs at Canje with a total of 311 for 9 off 50 overs. Their main batsmen were Avishkar Persaud with 119 and Sanjay Algoo with 47. They also had notable performances from their bowlers Odwin Cort with 2 for 72, Shamar Semple with 2 for 52 and Josh Sampson with 2 for 41.

RHT Bakewell crushed Skeldon Community Centre in their match up at the Area H Ground. RHT led with 88 and an overall score 191 all out in 48 overs. Their victory was aided by Rondy James with 32 runs, Mario Butcher with 30 runs, L. Chaitnarine 3 for 9 and M. Baichan 2 for 29.

Albion A bested Guymine by 440 runs at the Jai Hind Ground with an overall score of 469 for 7 from their allotted 50 overs. Their star players were Afraz Budhoo 105, Ari-Afrizal Kadir 94 and Damion Cecil 57, as well as with D. Hope 3 for 69 and T. John 2 for 51.

While Achievers A squeezed by Bath with a five-wicket win and a total 108 for 5 in 21.5 overs. Ezekiel Rogers 38, Collis Hardcourt 30 and Nathan Karamchand 17 set the pace and Christopher Baldeo 3 for 16 and Sataydeo Ramnarine 2 for 15 secured their win.

The highlights of the opening round were centuries from Rampertab Ramnauth, Rampersaud Ramnauth, Afraz Budhoo and Avishkar Persaud while five wicket hauls were taken by Deeraj Ramjit, Aryan Darat, Tuslieram Ramcharran and Nathan Karamchand.