Massive infrastructural development underway in Region Two

-Regional Vice-Chair says education sector a major focus

WITH the recent completion of the Abram Zuil Secondary School and several ongoing infrastructure projects, residents of Region Two can expect easier access to top quality services as well as a better quality of life.

This is according to Region Two Vice-Chairman, Humace Oodit, who recently told the Guyana Chronicle that the region was experiencing massive infrastructural development across all sectors.

Oodit disclosed that some 70 per cent of the region’s capital projects have been completed thus far and the focus now is on the completion of the remaining projects, which will help to improve life for all residents.

He said one of the top priorities is ensuring that the region’s children are provided with comfortable learning spaces so that they can excel.

In April, the Abram Zuil Secondary School was completed. The $584 million state-of-the-art school can comfortably house 750 students and consists of science laboratories, a cafeteria, a multi-purpose hall, drama room, art and home economics rooms, as well as several fully air-conditioned offices.

According to Oodit, the new secondary school was built given the region’s growing population.

He informed that during community outreaches in Mashabo, residents requested that a new nursery school be built there. He said that the relevant authorities took note of the request and recognised that there was need for a new school.

It is expected that the children in the community will soon be occupying a new building.

“We will continue to be on the ground and continue to listen to residents. Our government is committed to serving everyone in the various communities in Region Two,” Oodit added.

In addition to the focus on school infrastructure, he disclosed that, in the riverain communities and on the Essequibo Coast, learners are receiving meals through the Ministry of Education’s school feeding programmes. Pupils from all of the primary schools in the region are given breakfast.

Oodit urged parents to allow their children to benefit from this great initiative, before emphasising that government will continue to work to provide the necessary infrastructure to ensure that learners are comfortable. (Indrawattie Natram)