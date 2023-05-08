Guyana’s tourism industry continues to blossom

–dozens trained, more operators licensed, other achievements recorded in April

GUYANA’S tourism industry has made significant progress over the past year, with critical investments from both public and private stakeholders.

The industry’s success continued in April, according to the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA), which recorded a productive month and concluded that, with the current achievements, the targets set for 2023 will be reached.

According to a statement from the GTA, 37 tourism establishments, tour operators, and tour guides have been licensed to date. Some of those establishments include Rock View Lodge, Baganara Island Resort, Rewa Eco Lodge, Millenium Manor, Bimichi Eco-lodge, Evergreen Adventures Inc., Wild Tales, Epic Tours, and more.

The GTA also conducted inspection activities in Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), on 34 tourism establishments. Once those businesses have passed the inspection process, they will be one step closer to becoming officially licensed by the GTA.

Additionally, the GTA trained 187 individuals in various disciplines relevant to the tourism and hospitality industry.

The GTA also conducted various training sessions in April, including a three-day leadership and governance training with 17 participants.

The authority also launched its official Health, Safety, Security & Environment (HSSE) training for tourism businesses, following the first HSSE sensitisation session in collaboration with the Centre for Local Business Development (CLBD).

A pilot session was held earlier in April, reinforcing the GTA’s commitment to promote safe, certified tourism experiences to both domestic and international markets. Businesses such as Touring Guyana, Blackwater Adventures, Old Fort Tours & Resort, and 592 Tours participated in the training.

Other training sessions conducted in April included mixology training, business & social media marketing, delivering quality service training, and successful taxi driver training.

Additionally, the GTA aims to launch 15 new tourism experiences this year as part of its effort to expand and diversify its product offerings.

Given this, the authority provided product development support to the Mahaica River Tours by refining its itinerary and improving its tours and service quality.

They conducted site assessments to ensure that the experiences included in the official itineraries offered by the operator meet the highest quality standards in Region Five. The product is scheduled to be launched officially by the end of the second quarter of 2023.

Moreover, the GTA presented a cheque worth $3.6 million to Deputy Toshao, Delano Davis, to support the enhancement of the tourism package in his village. The funds will be utilised to complete two cabins in time for the official launch of the Toka Pottery Experience & Tours.

The release stated that the GTA & VR will supervise the construction works to ensure that they meet the required building standards specified in the plan.

In addition, the GTA collaborated with Rupununi Adventures to test a Kayaking and Paddle Boarding Experience at Manari Creek in Central Rupununi, Region Nine.

Experienced guides will lead this experience, which promises several highlights, including kayaking and paddle-boarding along a pristine and scenic route. A support boat will accompany the group during the tour, which will last one hour and 30 minutes, starting from Manari Bridge and ending at Manari Ranch.

To reach a broader local audience, the GTA participated in various local events, such as the Rupununi Rodeo, Bartica Regatta, and the Linden Building Expo.

The Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) and the Ministry of Tourism, Industry & Commerce actively participated in the annual Rupununi Rodeo, which is part of the country’s official Easter celebrations.

The team set up the ‘Discover Guyana’ booth, where it engaged with local and international travellers from diverse cultural backgrounds. Those travellers took pride in highlighting their origins while seamlessly adapting to the Rupununi culture.

As part of its commitment to support the event, the GTA presented a GY$1 million cheque to the Rupununi Livestock Development Board, to support the Rupununi Rodeo.

The GTA also participated in the Linden Building Expo, hosted by the Linden Chamber of Industry, Commerce & Development in collaboration with hospitality and real estate specialists– Mast Village.

The event, which took place at Bond Road, Amelia’s Ward, provided the opportunity for the GTA to engage patrons on Guyana’s vast tourism product and its significant potential for development.

Region 10, one of Guyana’s most consistent tourism development and promotion regions, will continue to receive the necessary support to achieve its developmental goals.

The Director of GTA, Kamrul Baksh, accompanied the Minister of Tourism, Industry & Commerce, Oneidge Walrond, on a fact-finding visit to Costa Rica.

The purpose of the visit was to establish collaboration with the Costa Rican Government and private sector to support Guyana’s tourism industry. Costa Rica has a similar eco-tourism product to Guyana and is keen on sharing its years of experience with Guyana’s growing tourism industry.

That visit was made possible through support from the Guyana Development Initiative (GDI). Other members of the delegation included Shyam Nokta, Consultant and Adviser to the GDI; Jorge Ramirez, Director of GDI, and Kayla Jeffrey, Project Coordinator of GDI.

The outcomes of that visit will buttress Guyana’s goals to improve product development, amplify marketing and investment promotional efforts, advance standards and certification, and support regional co-operation in conservation and protected areas management.