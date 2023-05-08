News Archives
Diaspora a critical source of investment, expertise
Front-1

–President Ali says, outlines development agenda during engagement with Guyanese in England

President, Dr Irfaan Ali, on Sunday at the Guyana High Commission engaged Guyanese living in England.

The President outlined his government’s intention to make Guyana self-sufficient in Food, Infrastructure, Healthcare, Housing, and Energy by 2030.

Dr Ali presented a video detailing his government’s plans for economic development and initiatives to develop local communities and municipalities.

He thanked the diaspora for its contributions to Guyana’s development. He said that it is an important source of investment, expertise, and ideas that could help drive the country’s growth and development. (Office of the President)

Staff Reporter

