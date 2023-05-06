Rich Indian culture displayed at Anna Regina Mandir

THE Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha’s Essequibo Coast Praant, on Thursday night, hosted a hawan (a traditional Hindu fire ritual that involves the burning of various materials, such as wood and ghee) and a cultural display in observance of the 185th anniversary of the arrival of Indians in Guyana.

The programme included dances which were done by Kandiya and Swarswattie Dance Academy and special musical performances by pandits from the Badrinauth Ashram in Region Two.

Scores of residents filled the Anna Regina Mandir for the event which also included a display of Indian foods and musical instruments that the Indians brought to Guyana.

President of the Essequibo Coast Praant, Pandit Kaydar Persaud said that the programme was organised in an effort to keep the Indian tradition alive. He said that although 185 years have passed, descendants of those who came have managed to preserve the rich culture and tradition brought to Guyana from India.

“Many persons adorned themselves with Indian outfits that were brought to our country from the Indian ancestors. The music is still here and also the books they brought; today we are taking teachings from the pages,” he added.

At the end of the programme, seven curry meals and sweetmeats were distributed to the attendees, most of whom were dressed in traditional Indian wear.

“We are happy to come out. It’s nice to see our culture alive and for the most part dressing up with Indian dresses; our ancestors left a legacy for us to follow,” Pinky Singh told the Guyana Chronicle.

Several others expressed similar views and indicated that the display of the various foods and traditional Indian items was very educational.