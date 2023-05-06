News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Rich Indian culture displayed at Anna Regina Mandir
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Snacks of Indian origin were among the foods displayed
Snacks of Indian origin were among the foods displayed

THE Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha’s Essequibo Coast Praant, on Thursday night, hosted a hawan (a traditional Hindu fire ritual that involves the burning of various materials, such as wood and ghee) and a cultural display in observance of the 185th anniversary of the arrival of Indians in Guyana.

The programme included dances which were done by Kandiya and Swarswattie Dance Academy and special musical performances by pandits from the Badrinauth Ashram in Region Two.

Scores of residents filled the Anna Regina Mandir for the event which also included a display of Indian foods and musical instruments that the Indians brought to Guyana.

Some of the traditional musical instruments that the Indians brought to Guyana (Indrawattie Natram photos)

President of the Essequibo Coast Praant, Pandit Kaydar Persaud said that the programme was organised in an effort to keep the Indian tradition alive. He said that although 185 years have passed, descendants of those who came have managed to preserve the rich culture and tradition brought to Guyana from India.

“Many persons adorned themselves with Indian outfits that were brought to our country from the Indian ancestors. The music is still here and also the books they brought; today we are taking teachings from the pages,” he added.

At the end of the programme, seven curry meals and sweetmeats were distributed to the attendees, most of whom were dressed in traditional Indian wear.

“We are happy to come out. It’s nice to see our culture alive and for the most part dressing up with Indian dresses; our ancestors left a legacy for us to follow,” Pinky Singh told the Guyana Chronicle.

Several others expressed similar views and indicated that the display of the various foods and traditional Indian items was very educational.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.