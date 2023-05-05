Husband allegedly slits wife’s throat, stabs her 13 times

–body found at Alpha Hotel; suspect in police custody

KIM Halley, a 46-year-old woman of Lamaha Park, was found dead with 13 stab wounds and her neck slashed at Alpha Hotel, Public Road Ogle, East Coast Demerara (ECD), on Thursday.

According to information from the police, the woman and her reputed husband, Junior Halley, a 50-year-old Mahaicony businessman, arrived at the hotel and checked into room 235 around 13:45 hours.

Around 14:30 hours, the hotel staff reportedly heard screams from the room and about 15 minutes after, the suspect exited the room and left the hotel.

Staff then discovered the door was slightly open and found the woman lying motionless on the bed.

A report was made to the police and the EMT was summoned. Halley was pronounced dead at the scene and the body was escorted to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, where a post-mortem examination will be conducted.

Halley’s body was examined, and 13 stab wounds were seen on her face, hands and body.

“A further examination was made, and a wound measuring 10 inches in width and five inches in depth was seen on her neck. The white bedsheet was soaked in blood. A knife handle without a blade was seen next to the body on the bed. The blade was subsequently found in the deceased woman’s hair, covered in blood,” the police said.

The suspected was arrested around 16:30 hours and taken to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters, where he remains in custody.

Halley and the suspect were married. However, there are claims that the victim was subject to abuse prior to her demise and she moved out of businessman’s residence about two months ago.