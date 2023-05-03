News Archives
Home Affairs Ministry increases efforts to prevent human trafficking
One of the two illegal Brothels demolished in Region Seven
– Illegal brothels demolished in Region Seven

THE Ministry of Home Affairs announced that on Monday the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC), in collaboration with the Ministerial Taskforce on Trafficking in Persons, launched an operation to demolish two illegal Brothels or Kaymui situated in the Barakatt Backdam and Crusher Landing, Region Seven.

These establishments were operated by Ms. Mayelin Josefina Cordova, a Venezuelan national who was recently convicted and sentenced under the Summary Jurisdiction (Offences) Act, Chapter 8:02, in the Bartica Magistrates’ Court on April 26th, 2023, for using a brothel.

As investigations continue into this case, the ministry noted that it will keep the public informed.

Venezuelan national, Mayelin Josefina Cordova

Further, the ministry stated “we would like to thank the Guyana Police Force – TIP Unit, Counter Trafficking in Persons Unit, Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, Office of the Director of Public Prosecution and the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) for their continued support in our fight against human trafficking in Guyana.”

The taskforce and its sister agencies, the Home Affairs Ministry noted, will continue its focus on increasing awareness of human trafficking, strengthening enforcement efforts, international co-operation, and enhancing work with all stakeholders (government, civil society organisations and the private sector) to prevent human trafficking and thwart the efforts of traffickers.

Staff Reporter

