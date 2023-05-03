News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Hit and run truck driver in Essequibo fatal accident nabbed
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Dead: Mahendra Kissoon
Dead: Mahendra Kissoon

THE driver involved in a hit-and-run accident on the Land of Plenty Public Road, Essequibo Coast, was nabbed on Sunday by police after he initially fled the accident scene.

The accident resulted in the death of Mahendra Kissoon, 46, of Lot ‘K’ Land of Plenty Public Road, Region Two.

It occurred at around 19:10 hrs. on Saturday and involved a truck bearing registration number GLL 5654. A resident’s CCTV camera recorded the accident, which picked up everything that transpired.

Relatives of Kissoon said that he was taking his eight-year-old niece to purchase hotdogs a short distance away when the speeding truck struck him down. The driver then sped away, leaving the man and his niece there.

The niece, luckily, did not sustain any injuries and immediately returned home and told relatives about the accident. Kissoon recently returned from Trinidad and was living with relatives.

He was picked up by relatives and rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital. He was said to be bleeding profusely and later succumbed to his injuries. His body is currently at the Suddie Mortuary, awaiting a post-mortem examination.

The driver was allegedly under the influence at the time of the accident.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.