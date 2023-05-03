Hit and run truck driver in Essequibo fatal accident nabbed

THE driver involved in a hit-and-run accident on the Land of Plenty Public Road, Essequibo Coast, was nabbed on Sunday by police after he initially fled the accident scene.

The accident resulted in the death of Mahendra Kissoon, 46, of Lot ‘K’ Land of Plenty Public Road, Region Two.

It occurred at around 19:10 hrs. on Saturday and involved a truck bearing registration number GLL 5654. A resident’s CCTV camera recorded the accident, which picked up everything that transpired.

Relatives of Kissoon said that he was taking his eight-year-old niece to purchase hotdogs a short distance away when the speeding truck struck him down. The driver then sped away, leaving the man and his niece there.

The niece, luckily, did not sustain any injuries and immediately returned home and told relatives about the accident. Kissoon recently returned from Trinidad and was living with relatives.

He was picked up by relatives and rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital. He was said to be bleeding profusely and later succumbed to his injuries. His body is currently at the Suddie Mortuary, awaiting a post-mortem examination.

The driver was allegedly under the influence at the time of the accident.