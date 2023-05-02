Trade unionists renew calls for higher wages as Guyana progresses

–also call on unions to address their differences and work together for the betterment of the workers

CALLS for discussions to commence on a further increase of the national minimum wage to a “livable wage,” the need for the revamping of the local labour laws, and the need for mending divisions in the local labour movement were some of the leading messages addressed in speeches at this year’s Labour Day rally, on Monday.

Delivering messages at the “May Day” rally held by the Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Guyana (FITUG), the union’s President Carvil Duncan, and Treasurer, Seepaul Narine conveyed the sentiments of the country’s working class.

Appeals for increases in the national minimum wage as a relief measure to ease cost of living burdens on the working class were once again advanced as the trade union leaders spoke during a closing ceremony for the rally held at the National Park.

Duncan called for uniformity in the minimum wage being paid between the private sector and the public sector.

In Guyana, the national minimum wage, which is mandatory for the private sector, is $60,000. This was increased last July; however the minimum pay being made by the government is higher. According to Duncan, it is time this imbalance be dealt with.

“Our problem is what we now earn in the private sector cannot sustain and maintain us. Something ought to be done; while the grass is growing the horse is starving. If we talk about One Guyana, we must also talk about one salary. Some getting $60,000 and others getting $80,000 and they have to go to same workplace. We can’t afford that. We need to have in this country a minimum wage for all sectors. So that everybody earns the same thing,” Duncan related.

Salary increases, however, must be decided on by a tripartite committee, which comprises representatives from the private sector, government and trade unions.

Narine said it is time for the committee to begin discussions for the increase of salaries, given that cost of living remains a pressing concern and increases in the national minimum wage could be a relief measure to ease cost of living burdens on the working class.

Commending the government for having since implemented a number of welfare measures to cushion the cost of living situation, Narine said that the situation nonetheless remains dire for the working class.

“The situation, for workers at the bottom, remains challenging,” Narine said, adding: “As an interim measure, to assist our lower earning workers, the national minimum and public sector minimum wages should be equated to offer relief and breathing room to families who are harmed by the drastic price increases.”

Narine called for people’s needs to be prioritised in a world order based on peace, humane relations, and steady progress. Noting that the country’s rapid economic expansion is expected to see Guyana soon rivaling the developed world on a per-capita income basis, Narine said that given the country’s economic trajectory, the union’s call is a justified one.

“The National Tripartite Committee should begin discussions to arrive at a livable wage for our nation’s workers. We are open to engage in constructive dialogue to arrive at pay levels which are reasonable in the context of our development,” Narine said.

He also called for discussions to be advanced on an all-encompassing social pact addressing retirement and retirement benefits, safety and health, working hours, and labour productivity.

Narine also expressed sadness over the number of workplace fatalities, calling for an overhaul of the lax attitude to safety both by employers and employees, as well as the examinations of Guyana’s Occupational Safety and Health Act, and other labour legislations with a focus on identifying gaps and shortcomings and working towards implementing appropriate measures.

“We believe it is time for a comprehensive evaluation of our labour legislation to rebalance the owner-worker relationship,” Narine said.

The trade union also took the opportunity at the rally to voice its concern over the reckless driving by persons operating heavy duty vehicles on the roadways, and the treatment being meted out to women in Guyana, particularly as there continues to be a serious domestic violence issue.

The rally held by FITUG was one of two major rallies held on Monday across the streets of the capital city. The other rally was held by Guyana’s other umbrella trade union body, the Guyana Trade Union Congress (GTUC).

The separate rallies was an illustration of ongoing division between FITUG and the GTUC. However, the trade unionist said that this approach was harming the labour movement, diluting the impact in lobbying for the rights of workers

“We must stop this confounding nonsense of a divided trade union movement. When we divide the trade union movement that is in fact dividing the working class and our aims and objectives cannot be achieved. Therefore, let us say to ourselves, send a message to our leaders, only in unity there is strength,” Duncan said.