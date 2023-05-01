Region Two health sector being enhanced

-infrastructure upgrades, more training for nurses among plans

AS the Ministry of Health advances its efforts to improve the services offered across the country, the residents of Region Two will soon benefit from rehabilitated facilities and the anticipated increase in medical personnel.

The Prime Minister’s Representative and PPP/C councillor, Arnold Adams, recently disclosed that massive improvements are underway at the various health facilities.

He explained that the focus is not only on infrastructure, but also on increasing the region’s human resource capacity.

He disclosed to this publication that more nurses are currently being trained, which will eventually increase the number of medical personnel in the region.

Adams, who is also the chairman of the region’s Health and Sanitation Committee, said that currently the nursing assistant programme is ongoing and when the 50 persons have completed their training, another 50 will be trained.

He said while the ministry is working to increase the human capital in the region, several infrastructural works are ongoing at the Suddie Public Hospital.

The roof of the hospital is currently under renovation, while a multimillion-dollar contract was recently signed for extension of the nurse’s hostel, which will house trainee nurses and medical staff from far-flung areas.

Several other development projects which are currently being executed at the hospital will improve the look of the facility as well as the patient experience.

Meanwhile, Adams said that dental services are now available to residents in areas such as Good Hope and Queenstown.

He explained that a dental x-ray service is now available at the Suddie Public Hospital, making access to “top-class” dental services much easier.

He added that most of the equipment that is available at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) is now available in Region Two and patients no longer have to travel outside of the region to access health services.

“Our Minister of Health is making strides to ensure that Region Two’s health sector is moving from one level to another. We continue to see progress in Region Two,” Adams asserted.

Additionally, he disclosed that dialysis treatment is available in the region for kidney patients. More drugs are also available and according to Adams, the dispensary service is available up to midnight at the Suddie Public Hospital.

The region also received two ambulances recently to help in transporting patients. In the event of a delay, a water ambulance is available to transport a patient from Supenaam to Parika.

“We are trying our best to ensure that every person who goes to the health centre or post does not leave without that medical attention or drugs. We continue to do medical outreaches in the Pomeroon River to ensure that the persons in the hinterland access medical support, even though there are health posts there,” Adams further explained.

Adams added that access to healthcare in the region has improved and residents are living a much more comfortable life, knowing that essential services are available.