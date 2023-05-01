Handyman murdered in Vreed-en-Hoop

THE police are investigating the murder of 45-year-old handyman, Wafad Wahab, known as “Ricky”, who was fatally stabbed in the vicinity of Strikey’s Bar on New Road, Vreed-en-Hoop, on Saturday.

According to the police, Wahab, who plied his trade at the Stabroek Market, resided at Lot 6 Harlem, West Coast Demerara.

It is alleged that on April 29, at about 18:00 hours, Wahab went to New Road to visit his aunt, who had arrived from the United States last week.

When Wahab arrived at the home, his aunt saw that he was under the influence of alcohol, and reportedly told him that she did not like seeing him in such a condition, so he must go home, relax, and return the following day to see her.

Wahab then left and walked east on New Road, where he was attacked by the suspects in the vicinity of Strikey’s Bar.

“An eyewitness said the suspects rode off on bicycles in a northerly direction into Evergreen Street and escaped. After the attack, the victim got up and staggered into Strikey’s Bar, where the proprietor heard a customer shouting: ‘Watch this man bleeding hay, boy,’” the police said in a release.

The proprietor of the shop immediately called Vreed-en-Hoop Police Station, and a police vehicle with ranks arrived within minutes.

The police took Wahab’s shirt and tied his right hand, placed him into the vehicle, and drove off. The police escorted Wahab to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead by a doctor on duty.

The body was clothed in short khaki pants and a pair of brown “safety” boots. The body bore one wound to the left shoulder, one to the lower left back, one to the outer and one to the inner part of the right hand, close to the elbow, and one to the right side (ribs area).

The body was photographed and then escorted to the Ezekiel Funeral Parlour for a post-mortem examination.

The deceased had a grey Samsung cellphone, and $1,040 (Guyana currency) in his pants pocket were photographed, marked, and lodged.

The police photographed the crime scene and found what appeared to be bloodstains on the southern side of the road.

The area was also canvassed, and several CCTV cameras were seen, and footage is currently being extracted.

Checks are currently being made for the suspects. Statements have been taken as investigation is ongoing.