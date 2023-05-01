Dog lovers, pets get together for a fun day in the sun

DOGS of all sizes and breeds and their owners on Sunday gathered at the Saint Stanislaus Ground on Carifesta Avenue for Dog Expo 2023, where a number of prizes were up for grabs, and “doggie” essentials and accessories were on sale.

The event, which was organised by Olympus Kennel, was promoted as a family-oriented affair where dog owners could display their pets.

Many of the dogs in attendance were dressed in adorable outfits, which attracted positive comments from the judges and those who swarmed the ground.

The organisers, Malcom Bourne and Hodhaih Lewi, told the Guyana Chronicle that the event was planned to showcase the diverse breeds of dogs to be found in Guyana.

Given the huge interest it has generated, and the fact that there are dog lovers all across Guyana, they said that holding a similar event outside of Georgetown is being considered.

The dog ‘expo’ was planned with dog owners and dog lovers in mind, and featured multiple breeds of dogs, among them: Rottweilers; German Shepherds; American Bullies, Huskies and American Pitbull Terriers.

More than 50 dogs were registered to compete in the best-dressed, best groomed, most obedient, smallest and largest, and best conditioned categories.

Additionally, pet shop and grooming spa, Paws and Claws had eye-catching items on display. Many visited the booth, and made purchases for their dogs.

Travell Blackman, a representative of Paws and Claws spoke with this publication, and she shared that the pet shop is exclusively for dog and cat owners.

The pet store offers a wide array of pet clothing, toys, trinkets, pet carriers, collars and much more to cater for your pets needs.

This year’s dog show was sponsored by a number of companies including Trophy Stall, Sheriff Security and the Outdoor Pet Store.(Faith Greene)