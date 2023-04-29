News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers

We need to hear the voices of Red Thread on the findings of the 2020 elections COI
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp

Dear Editor,

They were dormant during all the material times the APNU+AFC was in office.

Not a word on the abuse of women and children through harmful policies. Not a word on the snatching of the cash grant for school children. Not a word on the placement of taxes on farm supplies and equipment. Not a word on the raising of UG fees. Not a word on the almost all-male boards. Not a word…

It is proven that where undemocratic rule happens it is the vulnerable that suffers the most.

Red Thread themselves say women and children are the most vulnerable. It defies understanding therefore that this group was silent when the most egregious attempt at election rigging took place in the five-month period following the March 2, 2020 elections. Not a word. The best that can be said of them is perhaps they were unsure of what was happening.

Now that the report of the COI is out, clearly painting a picture of what took place during that period, we are still to hear from Red Thread.

Sincerely yours,
Attiya Baksh

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.