We need to hear the voices of Red Thread on the findings of the 2020 elections COI

Dear Editor,

They were dormant during all the material times the APNU+AFC was in office.

Not a word on the abuse of women and children through harmful policies. Not a word on the snatching of the cash grant for school children. Not a word on the placement of taxes on farm supplies and equipment. Not a word on the raising of UG fees. Not a word on the almost all-male boards. Not a word…

It is proven that where undemocratic rule happens it is the vulnerable that suffers the most.

Red Thread themselves say women and children are the most vulnerable. It defies understanding therefore that this group was silent when the most egregious attempt at election rigging took place in the five-month period following the March 2, 2020 elections. Not a word. The best that can be said of them is perhaps they were unsure of what was happening.

Now that the report of the COI is out, clearly painting a picture of what took place during that period, we are still to hear from Red Thread.

Sincerely yours,

Attiya Baksh