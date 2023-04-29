First Lady commits to helping Tuschen family living in dilapidated house

A FAMILY of four was found to be in urgent need of assistance during a People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) walkabout by the Tuschen Phase 1 West Group.

Due to prostate cancer, 75-year-old Vibert Ward has spent the last three years confined to a bed.

The group also found out that Ward, his wife Dolly Ward, and their two daughters, ages 15 and 16, were solely dependent on his pension to survive.

Dolly told this publication that she would get domestic work “now and again” from people in the community, but it was challenging for her since she had to take care of her husband and her two children.

Upon hearing of the family’s plight, First Lady Arya Ali visited the family. She had earlier visited the site where a multipurpose recreational park will be built. She was accompanied by Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, and several regional officials.

Dolly, who was a bit under the weather due to the flu, was emotional, surprised, and grateful to see the First Lady and Minister Dharamlall.

While expressing her sadness to Dolly regarding her husband’s illness, Mrs. Ali reassured the distraught woman that she had visited her to let her know that she and the government were pledging to rebuild a home for her that would be furnished with a bathroom and other amenities so that she and her family would feel much safer and be able to live a more comfortable life.

The First Lady also explained to her that she had brought medical personnel with her to assist her husband with any additional medical assistance he may need, free of cost. She said that this would ensure that all medical financial burdens are alleviated.

Meanwhile, Minister Dharamlall said that he is happy that the First Lady has recommended that they put her in the part-time job programme which will give her an additional $40,000 per month.

He also told her that she would only have to work 10 days a month and this would give her more time and money to contribute to her husband and children’s lives.

The First Lady asked Dolly to inform her when her daughters have completed her secondary education so that they can be given scholarships which will enable them to have a secure and successful future.

Mrs. Ali also told Dolly that a temporary structure will be built in a section of the yard for them to occupy until the new house is built.

Dolly, who was in tears, expressed how grateful she was for the visit and the commitments made. (Cindy Parkinson)