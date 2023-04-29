Desperation Tactics

THE upcoming Local Government Elections in Guyana have brought to light some worrying trends in the behaviour of some political parties.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall has publicly accused the People’s National Congress Reform (PNC/R) /A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), of resorting to bullying and intimidation tactics to influence voters and sway the outcome of the elections.

According to reports, members of the PNC/APNU, including MP Vinceroy Jordan, Carol Smith-Joseph, and Darren Wade, have been visiting the homes of individuals whose names appear on the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Backers’ List and intimidating them into withdrawing their names. In some instances, they have reportedly forced individuals to sign pre-prepared documents to withdraw their support from the PPP/C.

The PPP/C, which is contesting in all 610 constituencies across the 80 Local Authority Areas (LAAs), has also received reports of APNU agents intimidating its supporters and candidates, particularly those of Afro-Guyanese descent. Some individuals have been threatened with violence, including the burning of their homes, in an attempt to dissuade them from supporting the PPP/C.

These tactics are a cause for concern and represent a significant threat to the democratic process in Guyana. Political parties must respect the rights of individuals to support the political party of their choice, free from fear or intimidation. The use of force or coercion to influence voters undermines the fundamental principles of democracy and cannot be tolerated.

The PPP/C has established a hotline for individuals to report any acts of bullying or intimidation by PNC/APNU operatives, and residents across the country are encouraged to remain vigilant and to resist any such attempts to interfere with their rights.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) and the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) are responsible for investigating any reports of intimidation and taking appropriate action to ensure the integrity of the electoral process. Political parties must also conduct themselves in a manner that upholds the principles of democracy and respects the will of the people.

APNU should refrain from these tactics and focus instead on presenting a compelling vision for the future of Guyana. The people of Guyana deserve a fair and transparent electoral process that allows them to make informed choices about the future of their communities.

Further, as Guyana gears up for the LGEs on June 12, the political temperature continues to rise with accusations and counter-accusations being hurled between the two main political parties.

General Secretary of the PPP/C Bharrat Jagdeo has accused APNU of executing a campaign built on “lies” and “intimidation of people.”

Jagdeo has challenged APNU to debunk statistics that the party is contesting in less than 45 per cent of constituencies at the upcoming LGE. According to him, the support for the PPP/C is evidenced by the party’s ability to attract enough candidates and backers to contest in all 610 constituencies, while APNU has not contested in many constituencies and LAAs.

Jagdeo further accused APNU members of bullying and threatening candidates and supporters of the PPP/C to remove their names and denounce their support of the PPP/C.

“Their entire campaign is built around lies and intimidation of people in the communities; they have gone to the homes of the people, bullying them into signing forms. In one area, they have a single template printed out, carrying it to people to say that they didn’t sign the list. People were intimidated to withdraw because they were fearful for their lives,” Jagdeo said.

Notwithstanding the statistics, members of the APNU maintain that the party is contesting in “practically all” of the constituencies and areas. Jagdeo said this couldn’t be further from the truth.

“How could you, up to today, lie to the people of this country? Who will believe such a party? How can a Leader of the Opposition go to a press conference and tell such a blatant lie, without fear of it being exposed? How are you going to PR it away?” Jagdeo said.

Jagdeo also stated that APNU is still reeling from the shock of the massive support that was observed for the PPP/C on Nomination Day on April 17, particularly the significant support the PPP/C got in traditional APNU strongholds. He further accused APNU of engaging in intimidation tactics to scare people off.

“They still can’t recover; it has taken a big toll on their psyche. Seeing a multi-ethnic party made up of people of every race in significant numbers that is their nightmare. So, across the country, they are engaged in intimidation tactics to scare people off,” Jagdeo said.

All political parties and their candidates must engage in fair and transparent campaigning without resorting to lies, intimidation, or violence. The upcoming LGE is an opportunity for Guyanese to exercise their democratic rights and choose their local leaders, and any malpractice should not mar this. It is incumbent upon all stakeholders, including the Guyana Elections Commission, to ensure a free and fair election process.