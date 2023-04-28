Poole to participate in IBA Cut

Technician Course in Uzbekistan

FOLLOWING the historic completion of the International Boxing Association (IBA) Cut Technician Course by three-star tactician, Sebert Blake, Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) Technical Director Terrence Poole will be the second Guyanese to participate in the significant programme, which will be conducted at the Men’s World Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan from May 1-14.

The official invitational missive from IBA, which was signed by Development Officer Chris Roberts, OBE, stated that the primary aim of the course is the development of the Cut-man Technician in each national programme, which will provide the pugilists with the essential treatment to avert and manage injuries such as hematomas, lacerations, and nose bleeds.

It will also diminish hand injuries with the mastery of hand-wrapping techniques.

“The main objective of the course is to help develop our Cut Technicians and increase the pool of specialists around the world as well as to broaden the knowledge of coaches, doctors, and physiotherapists about hand wrapping techniques and facial injury care of the athletes,” the correspondence stated.

The course is only eligible for officials affiliated with the national federation and who are already registered for the impending Men’s World Championship in the capacities of team coaches, doctors and/or physiotherapists.

With the removal of head guards, IBA states that the importance of experienced cut-men to assist boxers cannot be understated.

Thus, the world governing body has crafted a course that will train and equip cut-men with the requisite aptitudes to prepare combatants before, during, and after fights.

The programme will comprise one theoretical section and extensive practical segments, which will be followed by respective assessments.

Blake, who is part of a small cadre of three-star coaches in the Caribbean, is the first-ever Guyanese to participate in and successfully complete the programme, which occurred at the Women’s World Championship in New Delhi, India from March 15-31. Blake scored in the 90th percentile.

GBA President Steve Ninvalle said, “This is the development of our human capital, and this is how you cultivate the discipline from a personnel perspective. The advancement of the sport, and by extension, the athletes can only occur if the teachers, essentially the trainers and coaches, possess the requisite and ever-evolving knowledge to impart to their students. We envisage creating an assembly line of qualified and knowledgeable coaches.

That is the vision of the GBA. We anticipate as in the historic case with Blake, similar success for Poole which is to the benefit of the overall boxing eco-system.”