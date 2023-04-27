Restorative Justice Centre launched

-to address underlying causes of criminal behaviour

THE Government of Guyana has taken a significant step towards promoting healing, accountability, and rehabilitation within its communities with the pilot launch of a Restorative Justice Centre.

The centre, officially launched on Wednesday, aims to repair the harm caused by criminal behaviour, particularly among juveniles, by bringing together the victim, offender, and community to find a way forward that promotes healing, accountability, and understanding.

The centre is part of a broader range of criminal justice reforms from the Criminal Justice System (SCJS) Programme, which the Inter-American Development Bank supports.

Speaking at the launch of the centre, Minister of Legal Affairs and Attorney General, Anil Nandlall emphasised the importance of community involvement in promoting a more restorative approach to justice that addresses the underlying causes of criminal behaviour.

“We believe that justice can be served in a way that promotes healing and accountability while also reducing recidivism and keeping individuals out of prison who may not need to be there,” said Nandlall.

He added that restorative justice is an approach that emphasises the importance of dialogue, understanding, and community involvement by bringing together victims, offenders, and their communities to work towards a more just and peaceful society.

“Why I insist on this type of launch is not because we want it done publicly, but because the success of the concept depends largely on societal participation… bringing greater consciousness and public awareness to the concept across the country,” the AG said.

Retired Commissioner of Police, Seelall Persaud, will serve as the Director of the centre, which is staffed by trained professionals who will work with victims, offenders, and their communities to develop individualised plans that focus on repairing the harm caused by criminal behaviour and preventing further offences. Teachers, community members, and religious leaders also benefitted from this training.

The Restorative Justice Centre will be rolled out first along the East Coast of Demerara and is expected to significantly impact how criminal behaviour is addressed in Guyana.

The Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, emphasised the importance of community involvement in the restorative justice process.

The Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, also spoke at the launch, emphasising the importance of rehabilitation and support for those who have been impacted by criminal behaviour.

“It has an impact because it focuses not only on the perpetrator of the crime but the person who would have experienced that crime,” she noted.

Restorative justice is a growing movement worldwide, with an increasing number of countries adopting its principles and practices.

The approach is based on the belief that justice can be served in a way that promotes healing and accountability while addressing the underlying causes of criminal behaviour and reducing recidivism.

The restorative justice process involves bringing together the victim, offender, and community to find a way forward that promotes understanding, healing, and rehabilitation.

It emphasises the importance of dialogue, empathy, and accountability, with the aim of repairing the harm caused by the crime and preventing further offences.

The Restorative Justice Centre in Guyana is set to make a significant impact by providing an alternative to incarceration for those accused of minor, non-violent offences.

The centre aims to reduce recidivism and keep individuals out of prison who may not need to be there. By emphasising the importance of community involvement and dialogue, the centre seeks to promote a more restorative approach to justice that addresses the underlying causes of criminal behaviour, rather than just punishing offenders.