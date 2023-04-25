Prime Minister Mark Phillips is well liked by the people

Dear Editor,

AS Guyanese, most of us are aware that Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips was a member of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) for 36 years, during which time he rose to the rank of Brigadier and Chief of Staff.

As Chief of Staff, Brigadier Phillips was dedicated to and proud of the military which he served with distinction.

Under his leadership, the GDF became one of the most orderly and proficient organisations in the country. Throughout that period, the Brigadier had never dabbled in politics; his focus was strictly on the military.

After retiring from the military in October 2016, he returned to civilian life. Brigadier Phillips had a stellar military career. Unlike other Chiefs of Staff, Brigadier Mark Phillips commanded the GDF at every level.

Immediately after his retirement, he was inducted into the International Hall of Fame at the Command and General Staff College (CGSC) in the State of Kansas, USA, in recognition of his outstanding service. It is an honour bestowed upon those who have achieved the highest military office and rank in their respective countries.

Following the announcement in November 2019 by former President David Granger that election would be held on March 2, 2020, members of the PPP/C began their search for a Presidential and a Prime Ministerial candidate.

Despite his lack of much experience in politics, the PPP/C made a brilliant choice in selecting retired Brigadier Phillips as the Prime Ministerial candidate for the 2020 elections.

Many, if not most of the people, thought that it was an odd and perhaps bizarre choice because the former Chief of Staff of the GDF did not exhibit much political skills or campaign techniques.

However, they were wrong because during the campaign, Brigadier Phillips did not only perform excellently, but he also charmed the audience with some breathtaking speeches.

His campaign style was unique and stunning, and while many fell in love with him, others were excited to hear him speak.

His transition from the military to politics and to becoming the nation’s Prime Minister was graceful, which led many to believe that the job of PM was cut out for him because of his ideals, character, and the high standards he set for himself.

Since becoming Prime Minister and first Vice President in August 2020 after a five-month political stalemate, the political skills and talents displayed by Phillips has made him a political virtuoso.

He is considered by many to be smart, gifted and trustworthy, and knows how to govern and make hard decisions.

Prime Minister Phillips’ dedication to the people, country and to the government is limitless and his commitment to support President Ali’s policies, especially his “One Guyana Initiative” to unite the people, develop Guyana and improve the lives of the less fortunate, is boundless.

Based on several media reports on his outreaches across the country, Prime Minister Phillips has established a good rapport with the people of all races and ethnic backgrounds.

On his recent overseas visit to New York, he appealed to all Guyanese nationals to support the government in its mission to develop every region across the country.

He told the New York audience that the mere fact that the people are supporting the government shows that they trust, respect, and believe in its policies and programmes which are wide-ranging, thorough, and transparent.

Likewise, in one of his many outreaches at home, Prime Minister Philips highlighted the government’s people-centered development plan that will benefit all.

He said: “We are committed to bring development to all the people of Guyana in the villages and in the communities where they live. And that is why we will continue to use the “One Guyana” concept as we pursue our developmental initiatives to improve the lives and livelihoods of all the people of Guyana.”

Prime Minister Phillips is team-oriented, disciplined and well organised because he came from an army which has always maintained those core values and is perhaps one of the most, if not the most respected organisations in the country and beyond.

Retired Brigadier Phillips brought those qualities to the government and all Guyanese should be proud to have him as the second in command. He is a man for all the people because he represents, understands, is in touch with and is well liked by everyone.

Yours sincerely,

Dr. Asquith Rose