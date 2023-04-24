News Archives
Over 2,000 trained to better identify victims of trafficking
Minister of Human Services and Social Security Dr. Vindhya Persaud
THE Ministry of Human Services and Social Security’s Counter-TIP (C-TIP) Unit has trained some 2,003 persons to better identify individuals who are victims of human trafficking.

Minister Dr. Vindhya Persaud said the C-TIP Unit has recorded three cases of Trafficking in Persons (TIP) so far for this year.

Of the three cases, two of the individuals have benefitted from restitution, which Minister Persaud described as a landmark decision.

Restitution is a legal method for victims to receive compensation from profits that traffickers withheld from them, additional losses they suffered, and future costs they may incur as a result.

“We’re hoping more of these perpetrators will have to not only face the law but those persons will have to pay restitution to those who would have suffered at their hands,” Minister Persaud stated.

She also related that the ministry is working on translating messages in various languages related to TIP as well as domestic violence, in an effort to bring awareness to the general public.

“And to make sure people are aware of trafficking in persons and how they can get help, our Spanish hotline [624-0079] is there,” she highlighted.

The 24-hour hotline allows Spanish/Portuguese-speaking persons to report trafficking. It complements the existing hotline that caters to English-speaking persons.

These efforts have proven fruitful with Guyana being able to maintain its Tier One status in the US Department of State 2022 Trafficking in Persons (TIP) report. (DPI)

