It is all quiet in Champayne Village

DHARSHAND Jailall is a resourceful man who resides in Champayne Village, Burma Road, Mahaicony, who does many things to earn.

He is a cash-crop and rice farmer and a father of four, who has been living in the community for the past 49 years, all his life.

“To live comfortably, you have to do more than one thing to earn and make an honest living, because you cannot depend on rice farming alone. The way of crops going you only get what you put in with no real profits, so you are basically operating at a loss,” he said.

Jailall added that a rat infestation and floods have plagued his rice crops and to top it off, his tractor needs new tryes and he cannot afford to replace them.

The day when the team visited, he had just returned home from buying parts to fix his plough, which was also broken.

Jailall stated that things haven’t been in his favour for a long time as it relates to his rice cultivation and that things will soon change.

He has a crop of squash and celery in his backyard, his kitchen garden, and his celery will be ready for harvesting in a week.

Jainarine Teekram, rice farmer

Jainarine Teekram is also a rice farmer and a resident of Champayne Village, Burma Road, Mahaicony and he is a small-scale farmer who works with a large-scale rice farmer within the community.

The 47-year-old plants only 15 acres of rice and that day when the team visited, he didn’t work since he had some chores to do at his home.

He had just completed fetching in some bags of cement to do some work at his home.

Teekram told the Pepperpot Magazine that the place is usually quiet and they need a play park for the children and youths, since there is none and it would give them something to do in terms of sports and recreation.

“The children would play a little marble and, at times, some cricket in any space available and that is not good enough for them,” he opined.

The farmer reported that life is fair and he tries to make an honest living with the resources he has at this time.

His wife is Nalini Singh, and she is from Goed Fortuin, West Bank Demerara and when she got married, she relocated to sleepy Champayne Village.

That day, she had already prepared meals and was relaxing after keeping a clean home and surroundings.

Seeta Devi Persaud, the stay-at-home mother/wife

Meanwhile, the team also met Seeta Devi Persaud, who was at that time washing some clothes. She was in the process of cleaning, as well.

The stay-at-home mother of two had already prepared breakfast and lunch and will have to cook dinner much later that day for when the children and husband get home.

She told the Pepperpot Magazine that she moved two weeks ago and was living in another part of the village.

Persaud is renting since her former home was inadequate in terms of space.

She reported that she married and started living in Champayne Village 22 years ago and is from the East Bank.

“This place is quiet and nobody don’t trouble you; a very safe place and you can leave everything unattended,” she said.

That day, Persaud had made a meal of rice and roti with callaloo and shrimp and would think about the dinner menu just in time.