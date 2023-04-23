Four Miles to receive water in one week

RESIDENTS of Four Miles, Port Kaituma, Region One are expected to start benefitting from potable water supply within another week.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, visited the community on Friday, where he told residents that a new pump had been procured and would be installed through the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI). The minister was, at the time, accompanied by Regional Chairman, Mr. Brentnol Ashley.

Minister Croal explained that the new pump will be connected to the Two Miles Water Supply System to increase water pressure so that residents at Four Miles can receive water, since the well was drilled to serve both communities. This will ease the current water woes at Four Miles.

Wells drilled at Fitzburg and Oronoque over the past two years will also be interconnected to provide better water service.

The minister reminded residents that when the Irfaan Ali-led Administration took office in 2020, the hinterland (Regions One, Seven, Eight and Nine) only had 45-50 per cent water coverage. This has since increased to 75 per cent and the government is working to achieve 100 per cent water access in hinterland and riverine communities.

Residents also raised, at the meeting, several other issues in their communities related to the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission (GLSC) and the education and agriculture sectors. These matters will be addressed through the relevant agency heads.

Croal told the residents that the government is making significant investments in the area to create a variety of industries so as to ensure that the resources are used for their intended purpose. He stressed that the regional officials must implement accountability and transparency procedures. He also underlined that the council members play a significant role in ensuring that the problems in their districts are resolved quickly and effectively.

Meanwhile, Minister Croal, along with the Regional Chairman of Region One, Mr. Brentnol Ashley, and Director of Hinterland Services at GWI, Mr. Ramchand Jailal, presented certificates to approximately 30 Community Service Officers (CSOs) and staff of Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) who successfully completed a Water Sanitation and Hygiene training programme for the operation and maintenance of water facilities in hinterland communities.

The two-day training, which was led by GWI engineer, Mr. Khemraj Persaud and quality analyst, Mr. Sewnarayne Bisesar, included sessions on water quality monitoring and sampling, understanding photovoltaic systems, management and operations of water distribution systems, and reporting.

Minister Croal stated that while the government is developing more water systems, training is required to guarantee that these systems are adequately maintained. The training of the CSOs is done through a collaborative effort with the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs so that indigenous communities have safe water and issues are detected and addressed early.