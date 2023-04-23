CIOG’s President extends Eid greetings

My dear brothers and sisters, in faith and humanity. Assalamu Alaikum Wa Rahmatullahi Wa Barakaatuh. May the peace, mercy, and blessings of Allah (swt) be upon you all! All praises are for Allah (swt), peace and choicest blessings on our Beloved Prophet Muhammad (saw).

Eid Mubarak, Eid Mubarak, Eid Mubarak! On this joyous day of Eid-ul-Fitr, the executives and staff of CIOG join you in spiritual celebration. Let us glorify Allah (swt) with pure love and immense gratitude for the blessings He (swt) has bestowed upon us. Our Merciful Creator, AR-RAHEEM (swt), knows our frailty and shortcomings:

‘O servants of Mine who have transgressed against your own selves! Despair not of God’s mercy: behold, God forgives all sins – for, verily, He alone is much forgiving, a dispenser of grace.’ (Holy Quran 39:53)

The 1st of Shawwal is a day of great joy and reward. Our bodies, minds, and spirits have been rejuvenated by fasting and prayer, so that we may be more capable of receiving blessings and forgiveness. The Prophet (saw) said,

“Angels on the day of Eid stand at the alleys and paths and say, ‘rush to the Generous Lord who gives great blessings and forgives great sins.”

“Allah [swt] says, ‘I call you to witness that, for their fasts [during Ramadan], and for their standing in prayer at night, I have made their reward My Pleasure, and my Forgiveness. Depart [from here], you are forgiven.”

Let us take the lessons of Ramadan into the other months. Fortified in faith and devotion, go forward with renewed spiritual strength, to be a channel to spread joy and love flowing through your words and actions.

During our celebration, remember our brothers and sisters who face difficulties and hardship, those facing the challenges of illness, hunger, and despair. Reach out and find ways to help. Act in ways that comfort and sustain others, while filling them with hope and reminding them that Allah (swt) is gracious, infinitely merciful, and abundant.

“Those who have faith and perform righteous deeds, they are the rightful owners of Paradise. Therein they shall abide forever.” (Holy Quran 2:82)

Nurture harmonious relationships in our families, communities, and our nation.

Invite our non-Muslim brothers and sisters to join us in our Eid celebrations. Promote the core Islamic values of coexistence, tolerance, and khidma – to be in the service of others. Let us lovingly serve and protect all of Allah’s (swt) creation.

May Allah (swt) bless and have mercy on us all. May Allah (swt) bless and have mercy on our country and the entire world. We beseech Allah (swt) to accept all our good deeds and forgive our shortcomings. May Allah (swt) graciously grant us healing and abundance. (Ameen). I close with the pillar of reliance of trust in Allah (swt): “Allah (Alone) is Sufficient for us, and He is the Best Disposer of affairs (for us).” (Holy Quran 3:173)

Eid Mubarak! Eid Mubarak! Eid Mubarak!

Wa-Alaikumus-Salaam-WaRahmatullahi-Wabarakaatuh.

Al-Hajj Shahabudeen

Ahmad President CIOG