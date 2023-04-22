Contentment, love, kindness essential to ‘One Guyana’ initiative

– President Ali says as Muslims observe Eid-ul-Fitr

THE month of Ramadan teaches and reinforces in Muslims that they all have the capacity to be contented with what they have, as has been taught in the virtues of patience, obedience, and acceptance, according to President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, on Friday at the Eid-ul-Fitr celebration held in the Muslim Youth Organization (MYO) Building, Woolford Avenue, Georgetown, on Friday.

“We all have the ability to be thankful for what we have. We all have the ability to love each other,” he said.

The Head of State stated that Muslims had been instructed in the virtues of endurance, submission, and acceptance over the previous month.

President Ali said that as they celebrate Eid, one in three persons in the world does not have access to safe drinking water; 10 per cent of the world’s population goes to bed hungry; 25 per cent of the world lives in conflict, and of the world’s 2 billion youths, 1/3 are unemployed, not in school or in any formal form of training.

“This is the reality of the world we live in…400 million people have no access to health care. More than a billion people live on less than US $1 per day, and half of the world’s population lives on less than GYD $1300 per day,” he said. “ But I mention these realities because sometimes, even as Muslims, we are not thankful and grateful for the way we are blessed and what we have.”

Further, he explained: “The world we live in today is very different. One of the important teachings of Islam, and in all the recommended supplication of Prophet Muhammad alayhi s-sal?m. He speaks about contentment. If you go through all the recommended duas, contentment is an important part of Islam.”

The President continued: “The moment we are not content with our blessings, we are not content with what Allah subhanahu wa ta’ala has blessed us with; then it leads to all sorts of destruction because our desires and what we believe to be good for us and more for us will get out of control and lead to all sorts of behaviours.”

He noted that the Quran acknowledges that everyone was created differently by design, not so that they hate each other or compete against each other, but so that we may know each other.

“We cannot know each other if you do not share; if you do not communicate; if you do not reach out; if you do not respect; and if you do not have tolerance. Muslims should understand that this verse of the Quran did not say [only] Muslims. It says all humanity, which means that reaching out and togetherness and coming together are not confined only to the Ummah,” he said.

President Ali stated, “Those in Guyana who formed part of the Ummah, who believe that divisiveness and being part of the action do not promote ‘One Guyana’ is acceptable, I’m afraid…this is not part of Islam.”

He noted that they must be part of what reflects the true values of Islam: love, kindness, and contentment, and even for those who seek charity, there is a responsibility for them to have contentment too.

“Charity is important, but those who seek charity must not use that as a job every day. It’s a rough message, but it’s an important message. Charity is free giving, and it’s Islamic, but people must not make a business out of it. That becomes un-Islamic,” he said.

The head-of-state said there are enough opportunities for people to actively involve themselves in work, contributing to their families, communities, and society.

“It is un-Islamic if you have those opportunities and you can work and you don’t take them. We need as a country, all of us as Guyanese, to get our act together,” he said.

President Ali continued: “This Ramadan must re-enforce in us that we have the ability to be better. We have the ability to do better. We have the ability to be better individually and collectively. Let us not waste it.”