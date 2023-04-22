A Delusional Disorder

AS the opposition leader of the APNU/PNC party, Aubrey Norton holds a significant position of power and influence. However, there have been growing concerns about the false belief that he enjoys the complete confidence of the party and the potential consequences that may result from this.

One of the critical consequences of this false belief is that it may lead to a lack of accountability and transparency within the party. If Norton is believed to be untouchable and beyond reproach, it may discourage party members from questioning his decisions or holding him accountable for any missteps or misjudgments.

Furthermore, the false belief in Norton’s infallibility may also lead to a lack of diversity of opinions and perspectives within the party. If members are afraid to challenge Norton’s views or offer alternative ideas, it could stifle healthy debate and prevent the party from fully considering all options.

In December, 2022, Geeta Chandan-Edmond resigned as General Secretary of the People’s National Congress/Reform (PNC/R), while the party’s National Treasurer, Faaiz Mursalin, resigned because of frustration with purported instances of racial hostility and financial accountability. However, Mursaline was later begged by the party to rescind his resignation and resolve his issues with the party.

Another potential consequence of this false belief is that it may lead to a lack of public trust and support for the party. If Norton is seen as being above criticism or accountability, it could erode the public’s confidence in the party’s ability to govern and represent their interests effectively.

In order to address these concerns, the APNU/PNC party needs to foster a culture of openness, transparency, and accountability, something for which it is not known based on its historical track record.

Party members should feel empowered to question their leaders and offer alternative perspectives without fear of retribution. By promoting a diverse range of opinions and engaging in healthy debate, the party can ensure that it is fully considering all options and making informed decisions.

However, Norton is from an era of fascism and party paramountcy, and ultimately, the consequences of the false belief that Norton enjoys the full confidence of the APNU/PNC party are significant and far-reaching.

By addressing these concerns head on and promoting a culture of openness and accountability, the party can better represent the interests of its members and the wider public. However, all and sundry knows this is impossible, based on Norton’s leadership’s actions or lack thereof.

In order to survive, political parties need to evolve with the times and adapt to the changing needs and values of their constituents. However, the PNC/R has stayed true to its poor and incompetent ideologies while maintaining its racist views.

Norton has been the Leader of the Opposition for over a year, and already the party has changed two Indo-Guyanese general secretaries and a treasurer.

Further, he has supported executive member of the Working People’s Alliance (WPA), David Hinds, who disparaged a number of PNC/R Indo-Guyanese members for speaking out against racist and incendiary remarks made by the WPA.

Hinds had said that the PNC/R Indo-Guyanese members were only there to attract Indo-Guyanese voters.

Further, Hinds referred to Indo-Guyanese PNC/R member Geeta Chandan-Edmond as a “slaver catcher,” for having condemned remarks made by WPA member Tacuma Ogunseye, who made racially charged remarks against East Indians at a public meeting in Buxton, East Coast Demerara.

Hinds had also directed comments at PNC/R Parliamentarians Ganesh Mahipaul, and Natasha Singh-Lewis; Regional Chairman Daniel Seeram, and Mayor Ubraj Narine who had issued a joint statement condemning the remarks of another WPA Member, Rhonda Layne.

Such a philosophy is not in line with the values of a modern, democratic society and the PNC/R needs to embrace a more inclusive and progressive approach if it hopes to remain relevant in the political landscape.

It is important for political leaders to prioritise the well-being of the country and its people, rather than engaging in divisive rhetoric that only serves to further polarise the nation.