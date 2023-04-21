Kumu, Moco Moco hydropower projects progressing smoothly

WORKS on the US$12.8 million Kumu and Moco Moco hydropower projects in Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) are progressing smoothly as the government continues its efforts of supplying clean and efficient energy to the national grid.

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, was given an update on the progress during a visit to the areas on Wednesday.

The two projects will see the construction of a new 1.5-megawatt (MW) hydropower project at Kumu and upgrades to the defunct Moco Moco hydropower plant to some 0.7MW capacity. Both projects will increase access to electricity for the population in Lethem and nearby communities.

At Moco Moco, the Prime Minister said that the projects were set to transform Region Nine’s energy landscape in accordance with Guyana’s Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS).

He also stressed that the project will open avenues for advancement in the tourism and business sectors, as the government continues to invest in the vision of Region Nine becoming a hub for economic activity.



“You’re going to harness the energy, and you’re going to become producers and sell your goods. Market this place. Tourists will come, and you will earn money. That is what I want, and that is why we are here.

“Work with us…the people, the government at all levels…can work hand-in-hand and we’re going to improve how we do things in Guyana,” the Prime Minister said.

Phillips related that the government will continue to provide projects and programmes to train people how to utilise all the resources to improve their lives.

He also visited the 1.0-megawatt mega-scale solar farm facility at the Lethem Power Company, where he was assured that it has adequate capacity to provide a reliable power supply for the residents there, using the solar farm in addition to its present output.

These projects form part of the government’s commitment to fostering energy security and reducing the country’s reliance on fossil fuels.

Prime Minister Phillips was accompanied by Chief Executive Officer of the Guyana Energy Agency (GEA), Dr Mahender Sharma, Mayor of Lethem, Mr John Macedo; Regional Chairman, Bryan Allicock; Toshao of Moco Moco, Thomas George and Chairman of the Lethem Power Company Board, Rodger King, among others.