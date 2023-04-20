Junior Lady Jags miss out on Concacaf with draw against DR

Guyana’s under-20 women’s side concluded their campaign in the Concacaf qualifiers last night with a goalless draw against the Dominican Republic.

Needing to top their group in the qualifiers that were contested in the Dominican Republic, the Guyanese won their other two games 6-0 and 10-0 against Suriname and Dominica, respectively.

However, Dominica Republic also won their two matches against their opposition with a better goal difference, so the Guyanese had to win to see themselves qualify for the flagship youth women tournament in the region.

The match was dominated for the most parts by the home side and although Guyana had some moments of brilliance, neither team could’ve found the back of the net.