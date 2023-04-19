News Archives
National Toshaos Council receives Iwokrama’s support
CEO of Iwokrama, Dane Gobin and NTC Representative, Nandanie Jerry, sign the agreement
THE National Toshaos Council (NTC) and the Iwokrama International Centre for Rain Forest Conservation and Development (Iwokrama) on Monday announced their collaboration in supporting the Council’s mentorship of indigenous villages and communities to prepare Village Sustainability Plans (VSPs).

According to a press release, the VSPs, which are being discussed and prepared by each indigenous village and community across Guyana, provide details on the projects developed and decided upon by the residents of each respective community.

These plans will be financed by revenues earned under the Forest Carbon Credits Programme of the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030.

At their request, the NTC’s executive members and technical staff are guiding villages and communities in developing their village plans. Iwokrama’s support to the Council would cover expenses associated with these exercises in Deep South and South Central Rupununi, Region Nine.

The simple signing ceremony held at Iwokrama’s Georgetown office was attended by Programme Coordinator Nandanie Jerry, who represented Toshao Derrick John, NTC Chairman.

She thanked Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dane Gobin and Director for Resource Management and Training Dr. Raquel Thomas for Iwokrama’s timely support.

Gobin expressed his satisfaction with the opportunity to support the NTC’s important work with the villages as part of the LCDS 2030. Further, he said Iwokrama’s interest in strengthening ties with the NTC was in collaborative research, sustainable natural resource management, and preserving indigenous culture, among other areas.

The NTC is the representative body of all Toshaos. The Council engages with the government and other partners on behalf of all villages; promotes good governance practices; advocates for sustainable management of natural resources; and prepares, implements, and supports policies, plans, and projects to enhance the lives and livelihoods of Guyana’s indigenous peoples.

