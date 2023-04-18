‘People are free to choose’

–Walrond, Hamilton, International Center for Democracy condemn attacks on Afro-Guyanese who support the PPP/C

RESPONDING to many disparaging comments from Opposition members and known commentators, People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) members and Ministers of Government, Oneidge Walrond and Joseph Hamilton say people have a constitutional right to choose whichever party they want to support.

Agitated by the “sea of red” across the country on Nomination Day, known Opposition elements sought to cast aspersion on Afro-Guyanese who supported and endorsed the philosophy of the PPP/C.

Walrond expressed how heartwarming and emotional it was to see the faces of supporters from all walks of life, and sees it as testimony to what her and her party’s vision is and what it represents.

Addressing the issue of the diversity of the PPP/C’s supporters, Walrond said: “As an Afro-Guyanese, I got attacked from the Opposition when I joined the PPP/C, and they claimed that I was joining a racist party, which is a lie. But today, I see more; so it is seen that those type of remarks were not and aren’t true. And this crowd is a testimony of a melting pot of what Guyana looks like, and the PPP/C looks like.

“And, for me personally, it is giving me vindication that I made the right decision. I would want to call on every Afro-Guyanese like myself, who has been fed the lies of racism by the Opposition to look at the faces that are out here today, and know that my government is here for us all.”

Hamilton couldn’t agree more. “Guyanese who are paying attention,” he said, “must recognise that the Opposition cannot present anything constructive, and anything important to your and your children’s lives, or anything important for this country.”

Addressing comments from the Opposition and its associates that Afro-Guyanese were paid to join the PPP/C on Monday, Minister Hamilton said: “… is so presumptuous and disrespectful; that is why all of us must call out [Aubrey] Norton [Leader of the Opposition] and others, and put them to their place, and indicate to all Guyana that those people don’t speak for us. We can speak for ourselves; that is why we have made this fundamental decision, one that the Constitution allows us to make.”

The International Center for Democracy (ICD), too, sought to encourage Guyanese to exercise their democratic rights to support the political party of their choice, regardless of their race, religious beliefs, among other things.

“The ICD has been monitoring the ‘Nomination Day’ parade, and noted that there were several individuals that once belonged to a prominent political party openly and boldly showed their support for another political party,” the body said, adding: “Many of those individuals that switched their political party support were quickly labeled on social media by known political activists as ‘House Slaves’, ‘Soup Drinkers’, ‘Traitors’ etc., and were further labeled as selling their souls.”

The ICD condemns those political activists and politicians who are attempting to create racial division, threaten, destabilise and deprive Guyanese their freedom to exercise their democratic rights.

“The ICD will continue to monitor the political situation in Guyana, to ensure that Guyanese democratic rights are not trampled upon, to ensure democracy prevails and that elections are free, fair and transparent,” the Centre said.