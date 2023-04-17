TODAY, parties, aspiring leaders, groups and other interested persons will submit their lists of candidates to the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) for approval to contest the June 12 Local Government Elections (LGEs).

There is no guarantee that the persons who submit their lists will be the ones contesting the elections, but the citizens will have an idea of who are the stakeholders interested in leading the Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) and municipalities.

Already, the governing People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) has established its intention to contest all 80 Local Authority Areas (LAAs). However, there has been notable silence in the camp of the People’s National Congress (PNC)-led A Partnership for National Unity (APNU).

The deafening silence could mean many things, but a large section of the population shares the view that the party has no solid plan heading into these important elections.

It goes without question that this process is part of preserving local democracy and ensuring that there is effective leadership at every level of governance.

Despite the significance of Local Government Elections, APNU, which is already on the radar for its questionable actions during the 2020 general and regional elections, seems uninterested in connecting with the people at the grassroots level and restoring any resemble of credibility to the party.

The party seems more interested in delaying the process by making claims that have been factually rejected time and again.

Owing to its actions, its is clear that APNU is mortally afraid of losing its foothold in known stronghold areas, where the PPP/C has been making inroads through inclusive policies and projects.

Evidence of the opposition’s diminishing support are the results of the 2016 and 2018 LGEs. There are even signs in the city that persons are tired of the ineffective APNU-led Mayor and City Council (M&CC), but time will be the true judge.

The mismanagement of the municipality’s funds has become commonplace. The lack of accountability and transparency at City Hall makes it impractical for Central Government to continue directly handing over money to the municipality.

The upcoming LGE presents an opportunity for Georgetown citizens to choose a party that prioritises accountability and transparency in governance, with the hope of a better future for the municipality.

The PPP/C has been seeing a huge influx of persons wanting to join ahead of the LGE, and as such, is not only confident of its chances in its customary strongholds, but is optimistic of even making inroads in some of the opposition’s hotspots such as Georgetown.

“We will fight a hard campaign in every single one of these areas. There are some areas where we have never won, and we are hoping, politically, that the people will give us an opportunity to prove we can,” General Secretary of the PPP/C, Bharrat Jagdeo had said.

According to Jagdeo, should Georgetown citizens put their trust in the PPP/C, they can expect greater accountability at the City Council, and better stewardship of the municipality’s funds, which would support an increased flow of revenue.

“Right now, there’s no accountability there; you give them money for one thing, and they spend it on something else,” Jagdeo lamented.

So, while one camp remains silent, the PPP/C despite its confidence, will not be taking an easy win for granted, and is still looking to hit the ground running during this campaign season.