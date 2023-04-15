News Archives
Harbour Bridge acquires $73M mobilised barge for improved operations
The brand-new $40M self-loader vehicle
– adds $40M self-loader vehicle to assist with accidents, wreckage

TO minimise commuter encroachment, the Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill, commissioned a $73 million mobilised barge for the Demerara Harbour Bridge on Friday.

The Minister added that the rental of barges exceeded $12 million in just a few days due to the most recent disaster that struck the Harbour Bridge.

He further asserted that Government investments of this nature strive to save expenses while preventing traffic congestion when maintenance is required.

The minister claimed the barge was refurbished and equipped with the required amenities. The barge includes a safe platform for people with two attached 300-horsepower Mercury engines.

Further, an over $40 million self-loader vehicle was also commissioned to aid in the quick removal of immobile and or accident-wrecked vehicles from the Demerara Harbour Bridge.

This specially designed vehicle, a three-in-one combination of a crane, wind system and motorised tray, is the first vehicle for the Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation.

Moreover, Wayne Watson, General Manager of the Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation, remarked that the mobilised barge was required since they constantly sought ways to maintain the age-old structure without inconveniencing the local populace.

Watson said that the barge will be utilised to conduct maintenance and house the equipment.

Furthermore, the barge will soon possess a lifeboat, among other safety equipment, in case of emergencies.

There are also plans to train and revise employment for persons to work on the barge.

Staff Reporter

