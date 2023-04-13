Guyana could see increased trade, travel to DR, Canada, Houston

–as Sky Cana Airlines prepares to launch services from June 1

SET to commence operations in Guyana from June 1, 2023, Sky Cana Airlines will create opportunities for increased trade and travel to the Dominican Republic, Canada, and later, to Houston.

The Guyana Chronicle was informed that a high-level officials from the airline, including owner Frank Diaz, and a local team of private sector representatives, engaged President, Dr. Irfaan Ali on the company’s impending launch.

The intention is to have three routes via Punta Cana (Dominica Republic) starting with Toronto, Canada, and then expanding to Houston.

Local Content Partner, Gerry Gouveia Jnr, who is also the Director of Aviation Services at Roraima Airways, said: “We are very enthusiastic to bring our airline to Guyana. Our engagement with His Excellency was very positive. He is a dynamic leader with a strong vision for Guyana.”

Further, Diaz said: “We are excited to enter into a strategic partnership with the Government of Guyana to further develop and stimulate trade and travel for the Guyanese people. We will be offering cargo services to our destinations in North America and Caribbean region. We are ready to invest into Guyana and stand committed as a long-term partner.”

According to its website, Sky Cana, which is strategically located in the number one tourist destination in the Caribbean, utilises advanced technology and an innovative brand to fuel continued growth in the region.

“As a hybrid airline that takes best practices from both traditional network airlines and low-cost carriers, for us the sky is the limit. We are in constant negotiations with other airlines to provide greater connectivity on new routes with operations at more airports and destinations.

“Our disruptive new business model is changing the airline industry and with a superior customer experience, we will continue to fly at higher altitudes for the excellence of our service commitment,” the company said.

Sky Cana was established by a group of renowned professionals from all areas of the aviation industry, who provide clients with a unique aviation experience.

“We are also pleased to recognise our commitment to achieving climate efficiency in the face of the challenge of climate change, generating more awareness among the other sister airlines as well as in each passenger, both on the ground and in the air,” the company related.

It was reported recently that Guyana’s aviation sector continues to soar as the country boasts 12 passenger airlines with the addition of British Airways, and as more carriers engage authorities to enter the local market.

In February, the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) had reported that there have been significant increases in air travel to Guyana over the past two years.

Increases in air travel to Guyana reflect the transformational work being undertaken by the government under the visionary leadership of President, Dr. Irfaan Ali. The influx of visitors and investors coming to Guyana is attributed to the massive growth in the housing, tourism, transportation and agricultural sectors.

Minister Edghill said that Guyana is on its way to achieving one million arrivals by 2025, as predicted by President Ali.

According to an airport document, Guyana recorded a 32 per cent increase in passenger arrivals for January 2023 compared to the previous year.

It was also stated that during the month of January, the airport processed 25,005 arriving passengers compared to 18,874 in 2022.

Based on the airport’s records, the country’s main port of entry continues to experience significant increases in passenger arrivals since the Cricket Carnival in September 2022.

Earlier this year, President Ali via a Facebook livestream, said that the number of people handled at three of Guyana’s major ports of entry – the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) in Timehri, Ogle’s Eugene F. Correia Airport and Moleson Creek in Corentyne – saw a significant increase in travel with a total of 717,822 passengers in 2022, an increase of 82.6 per cent over 2021.

President Ali also mentioned that Guyana has gained recognition as a result of the government’s investments in the tourism sector which has catapulted the country into a position to showcase its ecotourism destinations, as well as an events-based destination.