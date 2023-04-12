GUYANA’s cultural diversity was in full display as Guyanese of all walks of life and from all religious and cultural backgrounds converged by the thousands to observe the Easter holiday. Apart from the religious significance of the holiday, Guyanese took the opportunity to interact with family and friends in kite-flying and other forms of social and cultural activities.

Guyana is one of the few countries in the world where there are major national holidays for religious festivities. This speaks well of religious tolerance and our growing sense of multiculturalism. Guyana is a secular state but religious holidays are fully recognised and encouraged by the government.

This year saw a convergence of the major observances from the Muslim, Hindu and Christian religions in the form of Ramadan, Navaratri and Easter respectively. In each of the observances, the underlying message of faith and sacrifice is common and a reinforcement of the fact that there is virtue in prayer.

Seen from the perspective of our Guyanese society, such a message has universal resonance. For one thing, it speaks to the unifying power of faith in a greater power which transcends the boundaries of colour, class and politics. This is very much in evidence in all of our national festivities such as Easter, Phagwah, Eid-ul-fitr and Mashramani.

Guyanese could be seen literally rubbing shoulders with their fellow Guyanese in ways that are fully in consonance with the ‘One Guyana’ vision as articulated by President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

As pointed out by the Guyanese President, these festivals serve to bring the Guyanese people together in an environment of love, peace and mutual respect.

Easter is a message of hope over despair. It is indeed a triumph of hope of a better and brighter future. Never before in the country’s history has there been such levels of hope and optimism that a better future is within our collective grasp.

This year’s Easter celebrations coincide with the Lethem Rodeo and the Bartica Regatta, both of which has attracted thousands of Guyanese from all parts of the country including a significant number of overseas Guyanese. Sports and culture do matter, and have proven to be a unifying factor in our continuing quest for national cohesion and the creation of a just and tolerant society.

This year’s observances also comes at a time when our national sovereignty and territorial integrity have been re-affirmed by the International Court of Justice which had in a recent judgement upheld its adjudicative jurisdiction on the issue of the border controversy with Venezuela.

This is indeed a positive and forward looking ruling which offers renewed hope of a peaceful resolution of the issue in Guyana’s favour.

Things are clearly moving in a direction that is consistent with our national goals of a secure, cohesive and prosperous Guyana. President Ali and the PPP/C administration must be commended for putting in place the necessary framework for durable and sustained economic growth and prosperity for all.