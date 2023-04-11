Dear Editor,

People who act on principles do not delay; they act once it becomes apparent that one is being asked to do/say something that goes against their principles/beliefs/mores.

Paul Slowe said: “September 16, 2020, I had a meeting with President Mohammed Irfaan Ali at the Office of the President… The only persons in that meeting were the President and I. During the course of the meeting the President made certain inappropriate requests.” (S.N 9.04.23)

Mr. Slowe, however, did not make mention of anything “inappropriate” until the May 31, 2021, a full 257 days later.

Paul would have us believe he is Slowe by name and slow by nature; however, when Slowe was charged on May 19, 2021, with conspiracy to commit fraud, Slowe acted with alacrity and made the allegation against the President within 12 days.

In a classic jailhouse move used by hardened criminals, familiar to many Guyanese who have been the victims of criminals and are often surprised to find themselves facing charges for assault after valiantly fighting in self-defense with home-invading bandits, Slowe made a counter-accusation to muddy the waters surrounding his charge.

Editor, had Slowe made any public statement before his criminal conspiracy to commit fraud charge, I would have given them credence despite his alignment with the People’s National Congress as a ‘Security Advisor’ during the 2015 electoral campaign; however, it has been my experience that men of principle understand that any delay suggests complicity.

Slowe’s opportunistically timed version of a one-on-one conversation (cannot be proved or disproved) suggests desperation and deceit; nothing more, nothing less.

Yours sincerely,

Robin Singh