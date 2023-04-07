News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
12 homeless after fire sweeps through West Ruimveldt range houses
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
The aftermath of the fire (Shaniece Bamfield photos)
The aftermath of the fire (Shaniece Bamfield photos)

FOUR range houses in Ivy Lane, West Ruimveldt were, on Thursday afternoon, destroyed by a fire of unknown origin which has left 12 persons homeless.

According to Guyana Fire Service Divisional Officer (Operations), Clive McDonald, at approximately 12:23 hours, the GFS received a call about a fire in the West Ruimveldt community.

He said that the fire tender at the Fire Station in West Ruimveldt was immediately dispatched, followed by one from the Central Fire Station and another from the Eccles Fire Station.

He said the first two tenders on the scene immediately began to extinguish the fire, preventing it from spreading further.

Firemen saved a pet rabbit from one of the burning houses

One of the affected persons, Joycelyn (only name given), stated that she wasn’t aware there was a fire until her daughter told her about it.

“…. The whole house engulf with fire. We couldn’t have done anything,” the woman said before adding that herself, her daughter and her grandchildren occupied one of the burnt houses.

Firefighters were able to save her granddaughter’s pet rabbit.

There were no reports of injuries.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.