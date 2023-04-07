12 homeless after fire sweeps through West Ruimveldt range houses

FOUR range houses in Ivy Lane, West Ruimveldt were, on Thursday afternoon, destroyed by a fire of unknown origin which has left 12 persons homeless.

According to Guyana Fire Service Divisional Officer (Operations), Clive McDonald, at approximately 12:23 hours, the GFS received a call about a fire in the West Ruimveldt community.

He said that the fire tender at the Fire Station in West Ruimveldt was immediately dispatched, followed by one from the Central Fire Station and another from the Eccles Fire Station.

He said the first two tenders on the scene immediately began to extinguish the fire, preventing it from spreading further.

One of the affected persons, Joycelyn (only name given), stated that she wasn’t aware there was a fire until her daughter told her about it.

“…. The whole house engulf with fire. We couldn’t have done anything,” the woman said before adding that herself, her daughter and her grandchildren occupied one of the burnt houses.

Firefighters were able to save her granddaughter’s pet rabbit.

There were no reports of injuries.