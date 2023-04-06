No visas for CARIFTA Team; AAG looking for charter

– Fitness Express contributes towards expenses

AS has been the norm over the years, Fitness Express, Guyana’s leading sports supplement and fitness equipment retailer, has continued to support athletes across the divide.

The latest gesture came in the form of a financial contribution towards the overall expenses of Guyana’s participation at this year’s CARIFTA Games that is set to commence tomorrow and runs until next Monday (April 7-100 in the Bahamas.

President of the Athletics Guyana (AG), Aubrey Hutson, indicated that his Association is pulling out all the stops to ensure that Guyana is well represented at this year’s Games despite the challenges being faced to get the full team there.

During an invited comment, Hutson revealed that the team was unsuccessful in acquiring their visas and hence they are trying to get a charter from Antigua to Nassau.

The long-serving administrator was grateful for the support and shared, “Athletics would like to express gratitude to Mr. Jamie McDonald and Fitness Express for assisting us in a big way. Getting our team to the Bahamas is by no means an easy task, as it is a very huge bill to see us get there, and every contribution, adds up. Mr. McDonald has always been supportive of us and we are very thankful for his continued backing.”

McDonald, in brief remarks after handing over the company’s contribution to the Team Manager and Council Member of the AAG, Mr. Keith Campbell, shared that Guyana has a very good chance of doing even better than 2022 when the nation ended the 49th edition of the Games in Jamaica, with seven (7) medals.

“Athletics in Guyana is really going places and I am sure that with the consistent work the AAG has been putting in, we will certainly reap huge rewards in short order. This year’s team is a talented one and we at Fitness Express would like to make our contribution toward its success.”