ECD NDCs receive $80M in tractors with trailers, subvention

THE Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development handed over tractors and subvention payments totalling GY$80 million to nine Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) on Demerara’s East Coast on Wednesday.

Each NDC received a subvention payment of GY$ 2.5 million and a tractor and trailer worth GY$ 5.8 million.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, said that they hope they can get the most out of the investments that they are making and that residents within communities would be “satisfied knowing that the government is at the forefront, working towards community enhancement and community development.”

He added: “We hope that this shows our commitment as a government and, more specifically, President Ali’s vision towards integrating our local democratic organs into our communities in a way that they become more responsive, as well as active, in ensuring that we are able to address the concerns of our communities.”

The Local Government Ministry has procured 120 tractors to assist with the maintenance of communities, and so far, 30 NDCs have benefitted.

At a Presidential Outreach in Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), President Dr. Irfaan Ali noted, at a similar handing over ceremony of tractors and trailers, that they would help increase efficiency and reliability.

He also used the opportunity to urge the NDCs and the persons responsible for the asset, while using it, to do so safely.

“Many times, we have seen NDCs and government agencies on the whole not taking the necessary care with investments the government is making in relation to the assets,” he noted.

The Head of State said that attitude must be discontinued.

“We will have to hold people accountable in the way they utilise government assets, in the way in which they care for the asset because this is the asset of the people and our government is not only investing in asset of the people, but the transformation of the country,” he continued.