News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Electronic-ID system will not replace GECOM-issued ID
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Vice-President, Bharrat Jagdeo
Vice-President, Bharrat Jagdeo

VICE-PRESIDENT, Bharrat Jagdeo, has said that the electronic identification cards that are expected to be acquired will be separate from the identification cards that are issued by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).

He made those remarks during a recent press conference, during which he said that the cards that employ biometrics for security will need separate legislation to govern their use.

Jagdeo related that the government recently signed a contract to procure those ID cards with full biometrics that would allow the government to develop a full range of functions and to deliver better e-governance services.

The Vice-President said that the e-cards will be separate from GECOM’s ID cards and will not take over the functions of the Commission.

“These ID cards will be separate from the ID cards that GECOM issues; we didn’t want to collapse this into one ID card, [because the] next thing you hear [will be], ‘Oh PPP wants to take over GECOM functions,’” Jagdeo said.

Vice-President went to note that the requisite legislative framework is currently being crafted for the use of the E-ID.

In early March, a US$35 million contract was signed between a Germany-based company, Veridos, and the Government of Guyana to produce a single electronic identification card for all government and business transactions.

The implementation of this single E-ID will allow for the issuance of work permits and resident identification through a more coordinated approach that will see holders of the registration numbers using that single identification for all transactions.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.