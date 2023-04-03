News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers

Questions for Hamilton Green
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp

Dear Editor,
I’VE NOTICED Hamilton Green has risen yet again from his slumber to reject Dr Jagan as “Father of the Nation.” Green, who now posits himself as an Elder, should offer his wisdom and analysis on the following questions:

1) Why was Forbes Burnham on the CIA payroll?

2) What are the true circumstances surrounding the death of Vincent Teekah?

3) What was the true cause of Shirley Field-Ridley’s death? And why was no autopsy done?

I know the learned former Prime Minister has never shied away from pontificating on an array of issues. Hence, I seek the good Elder’s knowledge on the aforementioned questions.

Yours faithfully,
Suresh Kissoon.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.