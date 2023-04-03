Questions for Hamilton Green

Dear Editor,

I’VE NOTICED Hamilton Green has risen yet again from his slumber to reject Dr Jagan as “Father of the Nation.” Green, who now posits himself as an Elder, should offer his wisdom and analysis on the following questions:

1) Why was Forbes Burnham on the CIA payroll?

2) What are the true circumstances surrounding the death of Vincent Teekah?

3) What was the true cause of Shirley Field-Ridley’s death? And why was no autopsy done?

I know the learned former Prime Minister has never shied away from pontificating on an array of issues. Hence, I seek the good Elder’s knowledge on the aforementioned questions.

Yours faithfully,

Suresh Kissoon.