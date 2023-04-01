The PPP/C has always allocated resources prudently, effectively

Dear Editor,

1.) The PPP/C has always viewed and used the national budget as an economic instrument for managing available resources to meet the needs of our people in the communities across our country.

In this regard, the PPP/C Government has continually provided opportunities for the people and their leaders at all levels, viz, the regional, municipal, neighbourhood, Amerindian villages, private groupings such as the churches, women’s groups, private sector and the various chambers of commerce, et al, to express their views individually and collectively as the government works with all parties to identify and prioritise the needs of our people in pursuit of their livelihood goals.

Thus, resource allocation through the instrument of the budget has always been for the PPP/C Government a function of expressed needs, the estimated cost of satisfying those needs, available resources, the opportunity costs and the ability of those who manage these resources to effectively and efficiently utilise and manage the resources.

2.) A check of the PPP/C Government’s annual national and regional budgetary allocations from 1993 to 2015 and August 2020 to December 2022, and may I confidently add, Budget 2023 would provide empirical evidence of the government’s continuous determination to perennially allocate resources to meet development needs of the Guyanese people across our 10 Administrative Regions; not on the basis of political affiliation or ethnicity but with due regard to what resources are available at the time, the prioritised needs of the communities and the ability of the very communities to efficiently manage these resources. In this regard, opportunities to access and to shared resources were always available to all.

3.) Resultantly, I ask of decent, honest Guyanese perusing this missive: Who benefitted from improvements in education delivery and health care under the PPP/C Government from 1993 to 2015 and August 2020 to present?

Were the benefits confined to a particular ethnic group or supporters of a particular political party? Were the beneficiaries not residents across the 10 Administrative Regions?

Would it not be a fair comment if I said that each community, over the period of governance of the PPP/C, received a significant level of social development, viz: schools, trained teachers, health centres, doctors, nurses, medexes, health workers, beneficiaries of government funded/sponsored scholarships; new roads/airstrips etc…? The PPP/C has always sought to enhance the well-being of the Guyanese people; not a few or a particular group.

4) Who have benefitted from increased allocation of resources? Check the occupancy of our housing schemes, and the communities that have benefitted from extended and improved water supplies, roads, electricity, bridges. Not only have those who reside in the various loci benefitted, but also those who must traverse the areas and those who were involved in their actual construction.

Yours respectfully,

Norman Whittaker

Former Minister of Local Government and Regional Development