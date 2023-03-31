News Archives
Fire For Hire
Dear Editor,
In the heat of the night and in the scorching day, pockets of fire blaze through the schools, hospitals, markets, houses, police stations, business premises and  government buildings.
It’s not a bon fire which is created for fun, frolic and entertainment, but acts of suspicion too prevalent to overlook for ulterior motive. Loses incurred are not only measured by financial worth but also by intangible gain. It is past bed time to play the blame game and the time is ripe to read between the lines. Is there a draconian plan to fan the flame?

“Fire for Hire”
Moe, fya,
Slow, fya.
How quick dem find tiya,
Tis not an illusion, maya,
But the real world, duniya!

Ow bhaiya,
Who dem hiya?
Dem raise wan bon fiya,
And now, all dem liya,
Does sing in the same quiya!

Why this burning,
Not from thunderbolt striking,
But from fingers igniting?
Devastating flares lighting,
Creating a wall, sadly separating.

So much looting,
Who are hooting?
While also tooting?
Many are left brooding,
As the thieves escape, scooting!

Suddenly they come fighting,
The selected few, striking,
Unconcerned and not caring.
Many sever blows, hurting,
Will you forget when it’s paining?

The dark force is slick and sly,
The innocent children cry,
And ask, mother and father, “why?”
But they choose to deny,
Instead of a response to comply!

Ah, yes, so many burning schools,
But, the bystanders are no fools,
Although they sit on uncomfortable stools.
The cold wind certainly cools,
But how long will they remain insurgents’ tools?

Yours respectfully,
Jai Lall

