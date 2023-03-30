US company proposes state-of-the-art Environmental Clean Up Facility in Guyana

A FLORIDA, United States based company known as Newyon, LLC. is interested in constructing and operating an Environmental Clean Up Facility (ECF) in Guyana that would address the environmental stress caused by a lack of proper solid waste disposal options. Using modern technology, municipal solid waste has a valuable role to play in the circular economy model.

American developer and Director of Newyon, LLC, William L. New, who has extensive experience in waste collection/processing, as well as in the energy sectors, said the proposed ECF in Guyana would use an existing collection and transportation system to transform 400 metric tons of waste per day from the greater metropolitan area of Georgetown.

“All facilities, environmental control equipment, operating practices, and human resources protocols are designed and operated to World Bank Standards and the Best Available Control Technology (BACT),” he told this publication.

He explained that the need for clean energy to supply emerging economies, the health of the local population, and the socio-economic needs of developing regions are taken into consideration when investing.

The ECF, he explained, will remove 130-190,000 metric tons per year of municipal solid waste (MSW) and rotting biomass while producing 10-15 MW of clean energy and 10,000 liters per day of bottled water for the local inhabitants who do not have access to potable water.

The energy produced, the director explained, will be sold to the commercial/industrial sectors, which have both the need for clean, renewable energy and the desire to enhance their social profiles by actively contributing to environmental clean-up as well as removing the greenhouse gas, methane, which is emitted from landfills and uncontrolled dumping of garbage.

The potable water, he added, will be distributed to the local communities where safe drinking water does not exist. The plant will be operated by trained locals, including 50 per cent women.

The total project cost for an Environmental Clean Energy Facility is estimated to be US$65-75,000,000 with attractive cash flows based on a zero cost of raw materials. Permitting, environmental impact studies, feasibility studies and legal studies will take approximately 10 months. Construction and start-up will take an additional 12 months.

The long-term objective, he explained, is to create a center of excellence to provide sustainable solutions to mitigate the crisis of gross contamination of the waterways, aquifers, and cities in the Caribbean plus Central and South America.

Using proven suppliers and an Engineer, Procure, and Construct (EPC) that is bankable, the facility will include site preparation for 10 hectares; in addition, a light manufacturing facility will be co-located to build the proprietary control systems.

He noted that such a facility eliminates the smell of burning garbage; eliminates uncontrolled dumping, pollution of landfills and the aquifers, and lowers energy costs using a circular economy approach.

“If the Government of Guyana redirects the 420 metric tons per day to a Newyon ECF, this amount of solid waste will be reduced by 90%. The remaining inorganics (metals) will be recycled, and the ash residue will be used in either concrete blocks or asphalt. A small concrete block plant is included as well as a small asphalt plant,” he explained.

The company, he said, will function as the technical partner alongside the people and institutions of Guyana to eliminate the serious contamination of the air, water and the negative health impact. Newyon will operate the plant using local, trained technicians.

Further, he explained that the company plans to ensure transparency and accountability in its operations and partnerships in Guyana since there will be permits, environmental impact studies and ongoing testing of the air, water and soils as part of the daily, weekly, monthly and annual operations. “There are over 80 facilities like this operating in the US and over 1,000 in the world,” he noted, adding, “This plant will either be guaranteed to be self-funding, or it will not be built. If it cannot meet US EPA and OSHA standards, it will not be built.”

The developer further highlighted that “this is a partnership where Newyon supplies the technical, operating and financial knowhow while Guyana provides the circular economy opportunity that supplies the raw material, technicians to operate the plant and the market to use the product.”