PNC ungrateful to supporters who ‘throw their belly out for them’ – Jagdeo

ALTHOUGH the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) leaders dedicated their speaking time at a recently concluded Babu Jaan, Port Mourant event to dealing with issues of national importance, Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton has come out to speak on an issue emanating from the event that does not impact national development.

This was according to PPP General Secretary, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo during a press conference today at his party’s headquarters.

The PPP/C recently commemorated the 105th birth anniversary of the party’s founder, Dr Cheddi Jagan at Babu Jaan in Berbice, where party leaders underscored the collective vision for national development in, among other things, oil and gas, health, education, and eliminating racism.

The issue Mr Norton has instead chosen to focus on, Dr Jagdeo explained, is denying his affiliation with a man, Keith Ferrier, who has now abandoned the opposition camps for the PPP/C.

Clearing the air following a statement issued by Norton denying that Ferrier was his brother, Dr Jagdeo denied every making that connection in the first place.

The PPP General Secretary called Norton’s fixation on the issue “small thinking” and “petty mindedness.” “Only a junior functionary mentality could conjure up something like that… Norton is not cut from leadership cloth,” Dr Jagdeo exclaimed.

Dr Jagdeo said the vilifying of Ferrier this demonstrates the vindictiveness and bitter side of Mr Norton. He said that Ferrier was one of the key activists for the now political opposition in 2020, and “Mr Norton just threw him under the bus.”

“Now, he is [calling him] a criminal,” Dr Jagdeo said, adding “The PNC has no gratitude or loyalty to people who… throw their belly out for them [and] work very hard for them”.

The PPP General Secretary recognized that this was also the posture of the A Partnership for National Unity/Alliance For Change (APNU/AFC) when it accused its own polling agents of being bribed by the PPP/C during the 2020 general and regional elections.

“It tells you a lot about the PNC,” Dr Jagdeo said.