Nazar ‘Shell’ Mohamed is the right man for the job

Dear Editor,

Anyone who knows Mr. Nazar Mohamed of Mohamed’s Enterprises would know that he is first and foremost an astute and successful businessman, a philanthropist at heart, but not a politician or someone who would want to dabble in politics at age 70.

As a philanthropist, Mr. Mohamed has donated financial resources to many charitable and non-profit organizations that cater to the needs of children, senior citizens, persons with disabilities and the poor, and has sponsored many sporting events in the country under the name “Team Mohamed’s.”

Team Mohamed’s Enterprise is committed to developing motorsport and other professional sports in Guyana and has been a major sponsor of motor racing in the country.

Throughout most of his adult life, Mr. Mohamed has always had a love for people, religion, the country and although he has a profound love for politics, he has never indicated to anyone that he would like to enter politics and be a candidate in the Local Government Elections (LGE) scheduled for June 12.

Therefore, his sudden announcement last week that he will be a PPP/C candidate in the upcoming LGE for his home borough of Eccles/Ramsburg has not only surprised many of his friends and business associates, but it has also stunned the nation.

The question many are asking is why this successful and well respected and successful businessman wants to immerse himself or plunge into the political arena and not focus on his business for more success.

The answer lies in the character and temperament of the man. Nazar “Shell” Mohamed has a cool, calm, and unruffled personality and his understanding of politics at the local and national levels is second to none.

Mr. Mohamed’s depth of knowledge of his community and the country, coupled with his integrity and love for people could enrich and uplift his municipality and make it a model for others to follow.

He is very conscientious of the dishonor that the public has placed on politicians, but he has decided to become a candidate in the LGE for his village because he wants the best for the residents of his community and for the country.

If elected, Mr. Nazar Mohamed would bring many positives to the Eccles/Ramsburg Village Council. One, he is reliable, honest, and trustworthy and can be relied upon by the people to improve the Village Council. Two, he is politically smart with a wealth of business knowledge, which could improve the efficiency of the Council and make it more effective.

Three, he is wealthy which means that it would be difficult for anyone to attempt to bribe him. Four, Mr. Mohamed is a people’s person and because he is well known in the community, it would make it easier for the residents to communicate with him.

Finally, Nazar Mohamed is a pioneer and an innovator with a vision to elevate municipal politics and develop the district to levels never seen or experienced before in the country. His goal is to make the Eccles/Ramsburg NDC a model council for others to emulate. There is no doubt that as a counselor, Mr. Nazar Mohamed could bring about changes and produce tangible results for the taxpayers. He would make the residents of the village and the PPP/C proud because he is the right man for the job.

Yours sincerely,

Dr. Asquith Rose.