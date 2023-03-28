Vocational training facility for East Coast residents

–to be completed in six months; BIT to introduce programmes in Victoria, surrounding communities, Labour Minister says

THE Labour Ministry, through the Board of Industrial Training (BIT), will continue in its effort to build a skilled workforce along the East Coast corridor with the establishment of a new vocational training facility at Unity, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Subject Minister, Joseph Hamilton, on Saturday, disclosed that at a community outreach in Victoria, ECD, where he told residents that works are ongoing to complete the facility within the next six months.

“The intention is that all the people on the East Coast who have some skill and some trade they are involved in can go to that facility and train and ensure that they can be certified and accredited,” Hamilton told the gathering.

He said the initiative aligns with the government’s policy of delivering technical and vocational training programmes to address the demand for skills in various sectors.

“In Guyana you have a lot of people who do technical work but the reality is in today’s world, you really don’t know it unless you’re accredited and certified and that is what we have to change,” Minister Hamilton added.

Meanwhile, as it relates to the community of Victoria, the Minister vowed to provide much-needed support to the existing facilities in the community.

Currently, there are two operational facilities in the community.

“I will visit the facility, and we can work together to have some technical programmes there. I hope that Victoria and the surrounding areas take the opportunity and to have us execute some programmes this 2023 to develop the community.”

The outreach saw several ministers on the ground speaking with the residents, listening to their concerns and offering solutions to existing issues.

Issues with the roadways, works needed on the drainage and employment opportunities and business support were some of the primary concerns raised by the residents during the packed interactive session.