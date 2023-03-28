‘Do not fall prey to appeals for violence’

-former President Jagan’s nephew warns the nation

DR Clive Jagan, nephew of the late Dr Cheddi and Janet Jagan, has urged the nation to stay alert and avoid falling prey to the opposition’s attempts to incite violence and spread misinformation through race-baiting tactics.

Dr Jagan made this appeal on Sunday during a speech to a large gathering at Babu Jaan, Port Mourant, East Berbice-Corentyne, where he paid tribute to the founding leaders of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C).

He highlighted the importance of peaceful and respectful political discourse, emphasising the need for unity in the face of political divisiveness.

Dr Jagan related that the nation must remain vigilant and avoid being swayed by the rhetoric of those who seek to promote violence or sow discord among different groups.

“I take the opportunity to call on my brothers and sisters on the other side of the political divide, not to fall prey to the appeals to violence and turning guns and those politically opposed to us,” he said.

He was at the time making reference to the Working People’s Alliance (WPA) which is currently making headlines following the public’s condemnation of racially inflammatory remarks recently made by the party’s executive members.

WPA’s executive member, Tacuma Ogunseye, during a gathering at Buxton on the East Coast of Demerara, said: “I don’t understand how people complain that they are oppressed, and they are holding guns in their hands. They are the majority in the army, in the police and they say they are oppressed. And they still say our problem is our own making. Anytime we turn those guns in the right direction it is over.”

He also made incendiary remarks about Guyana’s Indo-Guyanese. Since the utterance of those statements, numerous persons have called out and condemned the remarks as racist and inciting. Ogunseye had also called for the Disciplined Services “to turn their guns on the State.”

Dr Jagan, as he paid tribute made reference to the legacy of his uncle, who had dedicated his life to promoting democracy and equal rights for all Guyanese, regardless of their skin colour. He underscored the importance of building on this legacy and continuing to work towards a more just and equitable society.

His message to the nation was clear: “Do not allow yourself to be swayed by appeals to violence or divisive rhetoric. Instead, work together to build a society that is inclusive, respectful, and just for all.

“He [Dr Cheddi Jagan] struggled all his life to crush these distances and for all human beings to be recognised as equals, and not to be judged by the colour of their skin. Racism for him was repulsive. Thanks to uncle Cheddi’s efforts and the efforts of a large number of others, we [PPP/C] have closed the distances separating one group from another, but there is still more to be done.”

Dr. Jagan went on to say: “…He [Dr Cheddi Jagan] never wavered from his dedication to the struggle for freedom and the upliftment of all. And in this struggle, he remains committed, and through the peaceful and democratic methods.”