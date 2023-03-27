President Ali donates $2.5M to GT Rotary Club to complete children’s home

WHILE noting that government is willing to partner with the Rotary Club of Georgetown and utilise their skills for the development of the country, President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, on Saturday donated $2.5 million which will be used to complete one of its projects.

The Head of State made this remark as he delivered the feature address at the club’s World Understanding Day dinner held at the Marriott Hotel, Kingston.

During his address, Dr Ali recognised the work that the club has undertaken over the years, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that organisations like the Rotary club are only alive because of the people who dedicate their time to the respective projects.

As such, he said: “We are willing to partner with you, utilising your skills within your organisation to partner with you in supporting your projects financially.”

He then announced government’s contribution to the tune of $2.5 million which will be used for the completion of a children’s home.

He went on to add that the government wants to integrate the work of the Rotary Club with what the government is doing.

Dr. Ali noted that the government wants to bring more young people on board to advance food security and he stated that to make this happen, they are investing in technology to push the sector and make it more welcoming.

He said that this is just one way in which they can partner together to seek to position Guyana as an important regional food hub.

Added to this, he indicated that the government is building a healthcare and educational system that is second to none to provide the best possible facilities to Guyanese.

The Head of State told the gathering that this stands as part of the first underlining principle of the ‘One Guyana’ concept which is investing in the people of the country.

“Investing in our people, building our infrastructure, our social services, building our governance system to support all the people of our country; investing in every single Guyanese,” he said.

He added that another aspect of the ‘One Guyana’ concept is the building of trust and strengthening partnerships.

President Ali explained that its full potential cannot be realised if trust is not built through partnership.

As the President highlighted the importance of partnerships, he said: “We are outlining a clear strategy through which we will enhance trust through the building of partnerships; religious partnership, social partnership, political partnership, partnership at every level of our society.”