The locals of Kuldeep Street, Betsy Ground

JAIPAUL Kuldeep, who was the former Chairman of the Canefield/Enterprise Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC), has done significant work for the community, so much so that the street where he resides was named in his honour.

Under Kuldeep’s watch and intervention, Kuldeep Street was transformed from a mud dam to an all-weather road. But it needs some upgrading today due to its deteriorating condition.

The 72-year-old told the Pepperpot Magazine that these days he is enjoying his retirement and would spend his days reclining in the wooden swinger under his house and be on ‘eat, sleep’ and on repeat.

Kuldeep explained that while serving as the Chairman for the NDC, he did everything he could to see the street he resides go from a mud dam to loam, to crush and run and then to asphalt, which occurred just three years ago.

The elder added that he was the Interim Management Committee Chairman in 2012 and was later elected as the Chairman for the Canefield/Enterprise NDC and he served in that capacity for four years.

Kuldeep stated that Betsy Ground Village is quite large and even though it isn’t his place of birth, he has been living there for a long time, so he is familiar with the people.

He reported that on the original map of the village, which is the property of the NDC, it shows the olden name of Betsy Ground as Goldstone Hall and Little Brendall, which was established in the 1930s or earlier.

Kuldeep could not say how the village got its name, but the community has potable water, electricity, internet, landline phones, good cell phone service, roads and infrastructure.

He stated that his wife passed away one year, three months ago and he is still reeling from shock, but as each day passes, he is comforted by the memories of happier times.

The father of five told the Pepperpot Magazine that all of his children live abroad except for one daughter, who will be away soon but has other relatives nearby.

Kuldeep disclosed that he also worked at the nearby Rose Hall Estate as a cane cutter for 25 years, and he was also the Guyana Agricultural Workers Union (GAWU) representative and was attached to the Goed Bananen Land/Betsy Ground Sluice which is controlled by Guyana Sugar Corporation (GUYSUCO).

He retired in 2011 and has been at home since, doing simple things and today, he has the time to relax and enjoy his old age.

Tall Boy

In the same street is the home of Tall Boy (only name given), an ambulance driver attached to the New Amsterdam Hospital.

Tall Boy and his friends would go to the back dam in the village and make a catch of caimans which is added to the food for his four large dogs.

The skin would be stripped and hung until dry on the fence and would be used to make many things.

Tall Boy told the Pepperpot Magazine that he works on a shift system and when he is off duty he is at home with his family in Kuldeep Street, Betsy Ground Village.

“This village is quiet and nice, I grew up here, so this is home and the people are good too,” he said.

Pamela La Fleur

Also in Kuldeep Street is the residence of Pamela La Fleur, who works at the nearby Betsy ground Nursery School which is just across from her house.

The 36-year-old told the Pepperpot Magazine that she has been living in the village for the past 14 years and has never had any issues.

Her husband is a taxi driver and cane cutter and she is a part-time employee at the school, who had already finished her job that day when the team visited.

La Fleur was relaxing when the team visited and she was in company of her pet parrot, Patsy, a noisy bird who was at the time having a meal.