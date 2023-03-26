Guyana among the most diverse, tolerant countries in the region

–a simple analysis of initiatives, programmes would highlight inclusive nature of the gov’t, Minister Teixeira says

MINISTER of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira has said that Guyana is one of the most diverse and tolerant countries in this part of the world, and relevant reports are regularly submitted to the United Nations to ensure that the country receives the respect it deserves.

The minister made this remark on Tuesday, as the world joined in the observance of the International Day for the Elimination of Racism.

She said that Guyana signed on to the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination some decades ago and, as such, still submits reports to the United Nations so as to ensure that these stories are recorded and that Guyana is afforded the respect that it deserves for being one of the most diverse and tolerant counties in this part of the world.

Given the country’s position in this regard, Minister Teixeira said that racism, racial hostility, ethnocentrism or any form of discrimination based on diversity has no place in Guyana, as she remarked that Guyana’s Constitution clearly states the responsibilities of all persons to eliminate discriminatory distinctions and to honour the diverse cultures in the country’s society.

She said: “Every person in Guyana is entitled to the same fundamental human rights laid out in our Constitution, regardless of ethnicity, religion, sex, class or any other characteristic. The PPP/C Government of Guyana has always led efforts to promote equal rights, provide equal opportunity and ensure equitable access to essential services and goods for all our people.”

An analysis of any of the initiative or programme being implemented by the government which includes scholarship opportunities, disability grants, improved healthcare and public assistance among others, will show that Guyanese of all ethnicities and identities are benefitting from these initiatives.

“We are a government committed to ensuring inclusion and diversity at the core of all that we do,” Minister Teixeira said.

As Guyana develops, she said that President, Dr Irfaan Ali’s One Guyana vision stands even more important as it sets the foundational block upon which the country can be built on a united front.

Added to this, Teixeira said “One Guyana” is not just an objective, but is also Guyana’s reality and though persons may come from many cultures, many races and places of origin, their identity as Guyanese is most important.

DO NOT BE DIVIDED

“We must not allow ourselves to be divided by political parties and agents of those parties who strive to propagate a racist and hateful rhetoric, often to fill a void of any true validity,” she said.

In the face of those attempts, the minister said that it is the fundamental right and responsibility of every Guyanese to reject those attempts and racism.

Meanwhile, she added that from using carbon credits to empower Amerindian villages to the legal land titling process for Indigenous people to the Because-We-Care cash grants and the further humanitarian assistance offered to migrants fleeing their countries, it is evident that the government’s commitment to promoting inclusion and diversity is steadfast.

“We should not be led astray by a handful of foul-spirited persons who despise progress; these are the people who preach hate, fuel tensions and incite violence. They offer nothing to the Guyanese people except pain and division,” Teixeira said.

President Ali had said too that the government takes seriously the attempts to instigate racial animosity and will continue to promote harmonious relations under the One Guyana agenda.

The Head of State said that the government will also ensure that those who are guilty of instigating racial animosity are subject to the sanctions imposed by law.

Dr. Ali, as reported previously, said as Guyana’s story is unfolding globally, this development story is not predicated only on oil and gas, but rather policies and programmes to build a resilient, sustainable and strong country, under the umbrella of “One Guyana.”

“And that is what I’ve been working on; creating this ‘One Guyana’ in which we build a system that delivers prosperity for every single Guyanese and every single Guyanese family,” the Head of State said.

He pointed to the importance of shaping the right collective mindset, noting: “This, for me, is the important project, changing the mindset, changing the way we relate to each other, community by community, household by household. And I assure you I will not rest until this country is unified.”

He added that this requires the involvement and support of every Guyanese.

Dr. Ali said: “It requires every single Guyanese changing from the inside. It requires every Guyanese making a special effort and a special commitment to being part of the positive transformation, to be part of the solution and not part of the problem.”