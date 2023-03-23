Senior GDF officer completes defence, diplomacy training

INSPECTOR General Lieutenant Colonel (Lt. Col.) Denzil Carmichael recently returned from Switzerland after completing training in Defence Diplomacy and Defence Attache.

The instruction was held at Geneva’s Centre for Security Policy.

Lt Col Carmichael’s specialised training comes against the backdrop of His Excellency, President and Commander-in-Chief, Dr. Irfaan Ali’s declaration that his government intends to make defence diplomacy a crucial component of the country’s foreign policy and national architecture.

According to the President, one of the goals of this development is to prepare GDF members to continue contributing to the country’s growth. “It is the training and experience that will be converted into an “additional knowledge set” in order to position the force to produce men and women who will be part of the country’s defence policy. So, as you embark on this journey, know that we will expect you to make a more significant contribution,” the President recently told a group of promoted Senior Officers.

Lt Col Carmicheal said he welcomed the training opportunity. “In a world where finding a solution to threats are complex and uncertain, our security and leadership depends on all elements of national power – including strong and principled diplomacy,” he said.

To complement his future contributions, Lt Col Carmichael also recently completed a one-year Master of Arts in Strategic Security Studies at the National Defence University, Washington DC, USA.

This training was designed to educate and prepare civilian and military national security professionals and future leaders from the United States and partner nations for the strategic challenges of the contemporary security environment.