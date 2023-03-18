Labour Minister to appoint CoI to probe BOSAI fatality

A COMMISSION of Inquiry (CoI) will soon be appointed by the Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton, to investigate the fatal accident involving BOSAI employee, Neptrid Hercules, at Linden, Region Ten.

According to a release from the Ministry of Labour (MoL), this action is in keeping with Section 72 (1) of the Occupational Safety and Health Act, Chapter 99:06 of the Laws of Guyana.

Minister Hamilton is given the power to direct a formal investigation into any accident arising out of, or in, the course of employment of any worker where he considers it expedient to do so, through this act.

“Competent persons, which will include an experienced mining engineer and a geologist, will be appointed to serve on this commission, whose main purpose will be to determine the cause(s) of the accident and make recommendations for the prevention of accidents generally and more specifically the recurrence of similar accidents,” the ministry stated.

Hercules and the CAT D9T Dozer machine he was in disappeared in the wee hours of March 11, 2023.

The release said that this was as a result of a failure experienced by the Overburden Dump where he was working in the East Montgomery Mine, which caused them to be covered by the overburden material. The body of Hercules was found several days later, after an extensive and painful search.

According to the ministry, Minister Hamilton is deeply concerned about this matter.

“He holds the view that this accident should never have happened and he owes it to the family, his co-workers, and the community to ensure that there are no recurrences,” it said.

The appointment of a CoI will provide answers to the numerous questions that abound and recommendations for implementation.

Meanwhile, the Occupational Safety and Health Department has instructed the company that the suspension of work activities in the middle dump of the Montgomery Mine, where the accident occurred, should continue until a reassessment is done for the extraction of the Dozer.